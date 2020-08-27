Advertisement

Wisconsin seeing a surge into the outdoors

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -New numbers released by the state show just how popular outdoor recreation has been in Wisconsin since pandemic began.

There's been a constant theme at just about every state park this summer.

Potawatomi State Park Superintendent Erin Brown Stender has witnessed it daily.

"People are certainly looking to get outside and enjoy the outdoors," says Brown Stender.

Since COVID-19 began impacting people’s lives in mid-March, the DNR reports visits to Wisconsin State Parks have totaled more than 6.4 million.

Parks in Door County have certainly seen the surge.

"Potawatomi, we had about 8,000 more visitors July of this year than what we average for July. Whitefish Dunes State Park had over 13,000 more visitors this year than what we typically see in a July," says Brown Stender.

Despite the increase in traffic, Brown Stender says campers are adjusting, seemingly grateful for the opportunity to have somewhere to go and get away.

"People seem to be finding their own kind of unique place in the park to visit and explore, I think it's probably bringing people to areas that they haven't visited before," explains Brown Stender.

Aside from state park use, other outdoor activities have also seen a spike.

Fishing license sales are up 14-percent and turkey license sales in the spring jumped 10-percent.

Perhaps a silver lining in this pandemic s that getting outside has never felt so important to so many people.

“Even those people that may not have been traditional state park users in the past, hopefully they’ve come out and visited a state park this year and make plans to continue to do that again in the future,” says Brown Stender.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Caring for parents’ mental health

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Dale Ryman
It's important for parents to take care of their own mental well-being while trying to navigate their family's return to school.

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

News

Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes to open restaurant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
After over 50 years of bowling business, Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes is starting to change up their business model by adding a restaurant to help bring in more revenue.

News

Dozens of central Wisconsin law enforcement officers assist in Kenosha, Madison protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles and Associated Press
More than two dozen law enforcement officials in northern and central Wisconsin have been sent to Kenosha to assist law enforcement

News

COVID-19 impacting jury trials in Marathon Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 impacting how jury trials are performed in Marathon Co.

Latest News

News

What's happened during Rep. Tom Tiffany's first 100 days in office

Updated: 3 hours ago
What's happened during Rep. Tom Tiffany's first 100 days in office

Back To School

Dietitian offers tips for successful school lunch at home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Some parents are playing the role of lunch lady for their kids this fall.

News

Merrill bowling alley adding restaurant to help with lost revenue during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Merrill bowling alley adding restaurant to help with lost revenue during pandemic

News

Dozens of area law enforcement personnel helping during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dozens of area law enforcement personnel helping during unrest in Kenosha

Breaking

Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.

News

How parents can stay mentally healthy with a challenging school year ahead

Updated: 5 hours ago
How parents can stay mentally healthy with a challenging school year ahead