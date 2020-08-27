Advertisement

Wisconsin Lutheran College decides against VP Pence as commencement speaker

Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in southern Wisconsin
Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in southern Wisconsin(CBS Newspath)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Lutheran College will not host Vice President Mike Pence at Saturday’s commencement.

The liberal arts college located in Milwaukee released a statement saying the “escalating events in Kenosha” led them to choose a different speaker for the ceremony.

“Wisconsin Lutheran College today announced that after further review with careful consideration of the escalating events in Kenosha, the Board of Regents and the Administration have jointly decided to present a different speaker instead of the Vice President of the United States, Michael R. Pence, at the Saturday, August 29, 2020, commencement. The College is pleased to announce that Rev. Mark Jeske of St. Marcus Lutheran Church has agreed to serve as the commencement speaker.”

This comes after Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The shooting was followed by several nights of violence that culminated in Tuesday night’s fatal shooting by a so-called vigilante. An armed teen is accused of opening fire on people who were on the streets. Police arrested 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Ill. on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. He’s awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

Pence delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night in which he spoke strongly in support of law enforcement.

“The American people know we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement and standing with African American neighbors to improve the quality of life in our cities and towns,” Pence said during his RNC speech.

About 1,200 students attend Wisconsin Lutheran College. The Vice President’s visit had been announced prior to the events in Kenosha. Some students opposed the school’s decision to invite the vice president to speak at commencement, calling it “inherently political.”

Latest News

Sports

Packers cancel Thursday’s practice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

News

Free Farmers to Families food boxes available Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Marathon County Hunger Coalition, in partnership with The Neighbors’ Place and the USDA, will be handing out free Farmers to Families Food Boxes Thursday evening.

News

Farm Bureau to host annual meeting virtually

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Madison protests remain peaceful overnight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
People have returned to Capitol Square on Wednesday night to protest racial injustice, following Tuesday night’s protest which started peaceful and ended with broken glass and dumpster fires.

Latest News

News

U.S. DOJ confirms civil rights investigation into Jacob Blake shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The FBI will work with the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and state authorities to conduct the investigation.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, August 27, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, August 27, 2020.

National

Laura makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Texas as a Cat. 4 hurricane

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

News

100 days in office: Rep. Tom Tiffany’s record in the 7th Congressional District

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Wednesday marked 100 days in office for freshman Congressman Tom Tiffany, elected in May’s special election in Wisconsin’s sprawling 7th Congressional District after nearly-ten year incumbent Rep. Sean Duffy resigned last fall.

News

A family's answered prayer

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Family living in civil unrest

Updated: 12 hours ago