Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in September with some changes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people in Wausau to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 26th.

In a news release, organizers say the walk continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Wausau.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

On Walk day, there will be an online Opening Ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. and will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets, and computers.

New features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage’' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said David Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We must continue to Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Wisconsin alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 195,000 caregivers.

HOW TO REGISTER

Participants can register, support another walker, and get information online at www.alz.org/walk. For questions or assistance, call 800-272-3900.

