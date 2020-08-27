Advertisement

U.S. DOJ confirms civil rights investigation into Jacob Blake shooting

(KOTA)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON. (WMTV) - The U.S. Dept. of Justice confirmed it has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot by a Kenosha police officer over the weekend.

In a statement Wednesday, the agency explained the FBI will work with the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and state authorities to conduct the investigation.

DCI is leading the local investigation into the shooting. The federal investigation will run parallel to it and will share information with state authorities.

U.S. Attorney for Eastern Wisconsin Matthew Krueger and Asst. Atty. Gen. for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband stated their departments will oversee the investigation.

They also echoed Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely in urging people to withhold judgement until the investigation is completed and to act peacefully.

On Wednesday, Kaul released new details about the shooting, identifying the officer as Ofc. Rusten Shesky and saying that Blake told officers he had a knife in his possession.

Sunday’s shooting led to violent protests in Kenosha that turned deadly Tuesday night when two people were killed and another wounded. Gov. Tony Evers has activated members of the National Guard to assist local law enforcement and since doubled the deployment twice, to the point 500 soldiers are currently available. More than 200 federal agents from multiple agencies were also dispatched to Wisconsin.

It also prompted an outcry nationally, including from the Milwaukee Bucks, whose refusal to come out of their locker room for a playoff game led to the league canceling all games that day. The Brewers opted not to play as well. In all, three MLB games were canceled because of player protests.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free Farmers to Families food boxes available Thursday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Marathon County Hunger Coalition, in partnership with The Neighbors’ Place and the USDA, will be handing out free Farmers to Families Food Boxes Thursday evening.

News

Farm Bureau to host annual meeting virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Madison protests remain peaceful overnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
People have returned to Capitol Square on Wednesday night to protest racial injustice, following Tuesday night’s protest which started peaceful and ended with broken glass and dumpster fires.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, August 27, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Latest News

National

Laura makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Texas as a Cat. 4 hurricane

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

News

100 days in office: Rep. Tom Tiffany’s record in the 7th Congressional District

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Wednesday marked 100 days in office for freshman Congressman Tom Tiffany, elected in May’s special election in Wisconsin’s sprawling 7th Congressional District after nearly-ten year incumbent Rep. Sean Duffy resigned last fall.

News

A family's answered prayer

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Family living in civil unrest

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Spencer native living in Kenosha talks about experience with the civil unrest

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Ben Manthe tells NewsChannel 7 what it has been like living in Kenosha after the Jacob Blake protests

Back To School

Caring for parents’ mental health

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
It's important for parents to take care of their own mental well-being while trying to navigate their family's return to school.