Suspect in custody after shooting incident in Rib Lake

(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RIB LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - A man is in custody after a shooting incident in Rib Lake Wednesday night.

According to a press release, 20-year old Trinity Keiser was arrested after the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of multiple gunshots on Broadway Street in the Village of Rib Lake. The caller reported a man had fired multiple shots inside a residence and fired more shots while outside in the street.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they searched on foot and found Keiser in the street near the location of the shooting. An AK-47 rifle was found about 30 yards from where Keiser was arrested. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Keiser is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond for 1st degree recklessly endangering safety. A preliminary investigation shows drugs and mental health issues may have been contributing factors in the incident. There is no danger to the public. The total number of rounds fired by the suspect is unknown.

The incident is still under investigation by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Rib Lake Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

