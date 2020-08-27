Advertisement

Study: Google searches for anxiety symptoms are up during pandemic

Anxiety searches in Google are at record levels
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From COVID-19 to job insecurity to social distancing to protests against racial inequality, 2020 hasn’t been easy.

“All those things, I think, are waves of pandemics that are increasingly building upon one another,” according to Dr. K. Luan Phan, who heads the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

He’s not surprised by the results of a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that shows Google searches for anxiety symptoms between mid-March and mid-May were the highest they’ve been in the search engine’s history.

Acute anxiety symptoms can include:

  • Racing heart
  • Sweaty palms
  • Upset stomach
  • Trouble breathing
  • Chest pain
  • Dizziness
  • Headache

If you’re feeling symptoms of a panic attack, Phan says to take deep breaths.

You can reduce anxiety by knowing your triggers so you can plan for them. He says it’s important to have a sense of control.

Phan also suggests thinking more positively, rather than focusing on the negative.

“Begin to try to talk yourself out of this sense of doom that you are not going to die that the symptoms will pass,” he says.

Experts also say it’s important not to turn to bad habits while dealing with anxiety – like increased alcohol and drug use – which he says can lead to even more anxiety.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura leaves widespread damage

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Laura hit the area as category four storm and mandatory evacuations were in place for central Louisiana residents, but that didn't stop some from riding out the storm.

National Politics

US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Full Cassidy on Laura

Updated: 13 minutes ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More risks of storms into Friday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A risk of strong to severe storms tonight and on Friday.

National

Cassidy on Hurricane Laura recovery

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Man arrested after firing shots, hitting victim early Thursday morning

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
A Wausau man was arrested early Thursday morning, police say he shot at a man several times.

National Politics

Trump to blast Biden as ‘extreme’ in convention speech

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Aides said Trump would also make clear that he plans to unite a country that has increasingly shown fractures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

National

Dog food sold nationwide recalled over salmonella concern

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken and Quail.

National

AP source says NBA postponing Thursday’s postseason games amid protest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.