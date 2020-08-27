Advertisement

Stevens Point to suspend athletics and extracurricular activities

Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20.
Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20. (WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Area Public School District will be suspending all fall athletics and extracurricular activities. The suspension will move fall athletics to the alternate fall season created by WIAA, with most sports beginning in late February - early March. The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

“As we have made decisions we have prioritized and focused on two main objectives: student and staff safety, and our ability to offer students in-person learning opportunities,” said superintendent Craig Gerlach. “At this time, we do not believe that holding these activities can be done in a safe manner and further, that moving forward with these activities puts our ability to offer in-person learning at risk.”

The suspension includes any and all extracurricular before and after school activities, practices, competitions and events. Extracurricular activities not governed by the WIAA will be assessed on a monthly basis and may resume when conditions allow.

The District stressed an understanding that the decision would be disappointing for students and families but shared that after extensively considering options, safety and needs, it was committed to protecting the health and safety of students, staff and families.

At this time, the district will continue with teaching and learning using our current format.

