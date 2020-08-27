Advertisement

Spencer native living in Kenosha talks about experience with the civil unrest

Ben Manthe tells NewsChannel 7 what it has been like living in Kenosha after the Jacob Blake protests
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WSAW) -Spencer native Ben Manthe lives in Kenosha with his wife and children. They say that the past few days have proven to be stressful.

“We’re not sleeping,” Ben’s wife Kristal Manthe said. “We’ve got the scanner constantly running so that we can hear how close everything is getting to our house,” Kristal added.

Where they Manthe’s live, they have a front-row seat to all of the damage to the city.

“There’s literally businesses in a pile of bricks in our uptown area,” Kristal stated.

According to the Manthe’s, many of the buildings that were burnt down had been in the area for almost a century.

“The majority of the building that was torched were local businesses, family-owned businesses. Places that have been opened for over 100 years in Kenosha,” Ben Manthe said.

Ben has spent some time overseas serving in the army. He says that his PTSD from serving comes back during the rioting and the shooting.

“It’s uncomfortable because of the fear and the way you have to react to it. But in a very awkward way it’s comfortable because I felt this feeling before,” Manthe explained.

With the dangerous circumstances, the family has had the though whether or not to leave the area.

“This original shooting didn’t happen too far from our house. So we’re torn about how we feel about this situation. Do we stay here and hunker down, or do we leave? Which feels less like we’re giving up?” Kristal asked.

For now, the family says that they will stay in Kenosha, for the sake of the community.

“We want to be supportive of our community, we want to rebuild, and we want things to get better again,” Ben said.

