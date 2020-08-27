Packers postpone Thursday’s practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have postponed practice scheduled for Thursday morning.
Practice was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The team used the word “postponed” and not “canceled.” They did not set a new date for this practice.
The Packers did not give a reason for their decision. However, several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their NBA Playoff Series against the Orlando Magic.
After the Bucks made that decision, the NBA postponed all of Wednesday’s games.
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds decided not to play Wednesday night to “draw as much attention to the issues that really matter, especially racial injustice and systemic oppression.”
