Packers postpone Thursday’s practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have postponed practice scheduled for Thursday morning.

Practice was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The team used the word “postponed” and not “canceled.” They did not set a new date for this practice.

The Packers did not give a reason for their decision. However, several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

It is technically a postponement, but with just nine days left until cut down day, and the team already planning to practice the next three days, I’m not sure where they are going to make that practice up — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) August 27, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their NBA Playoff Series against the Orlando Magic.

After the Bucks made that decision, the NBA postponed all of Wednesday’s games.

Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds decided not to play Wednesday night to “draw as much attention to the issues that really matter, especially racial injustice and systemic oppression.”

From the players of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds: pic.twitter.com/qkhH4AmBKm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 26, 2020

