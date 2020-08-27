Newman Catholic School students starts first day both in-person and online

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Newman Catholic School students went back to school for their first day on Thursday.

While 85% of students met face to face, the rest have chosen to meet virtually. The school let their students decide how they wanted to learn this year, understanding that for some, the in-person curriculum would just not work.

To make sure every single student receives the best education they can the school has invested almost 400k in new technology for their classrooms. Throughout a survey done last year, they heard from parents that they wanted better remote learning, and hope that will their new resources they will be able to make that happen.

“We didn’t walk into the water we jumped off the deep end. And we, we took all the teachers and the students with us and now we’re swimming and we’re all going in the right direction,” Jeff Gulan the President for Newman Catholic Schools said.

Teachers have been working all summer to learn the new technology, as well as get comfortable with the new curriculum being implemented this year. Some of that new curriculum includes social emotional learning, that looks to help both teachers and students deal with the stress and craziness that is 2020.

“After today, everybody can take a deep breath and relax and, and we can continue to manage this virus, with safety protocols, but also we can really feel good that we’ve finally all the work in the worry all summer is over and we’re back to work,” Gulan said.

Like all other schools, Newman schools will also require masks, be sanitizing throughout the day, and fogging their classrooms at night for sanitation purposes.

While they know it might take a little while for everyone to adjust to the changes, they are just happy to be home with their Newman family.

