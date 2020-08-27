Advertisement

New combined Dunkin’ & Baskin Robbins store to open in mid-September

This Jan. 22, 2018 file photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa.
This Jan. 22, 2018 file photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Lokre Companies and Dairyland Operations announced the combination coffee, donuts, and ice cream store on W. Bridge Street in Wausau is expected to open sometime after Labor Day.

It is adjacent to the new Tommy’s Express Car Wash at 110 W. Bridge Street.

“We are very excited to be opening our second Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins combination store in the great city of Wausau. We are also thrilled to add employment opportunities to our greater Wausau community,” said Louis Lessor, Marketing Manager for Dairyland Operations, LLC.

Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins have plans to hire 35 employees for the new store.

“What an exciting addition to the Greater Wausau area, donuts, ice cream, great coffee and food in one location, “said Victor Anderson, Director of Brokerage and Property Management for Lokre Companies

Once open, the new Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins store will be operational Monday through Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County holds bias training presentation for Marathon County, Wausau elected officials

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Marathon County is participating in a joint education session with Wausau elected officials Thursday evening for a two-hour session on implicit and explicit bias.

News

Officials from Wausau, Marathon Co. take part in bias training

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Officials from Wausau, Marathon Co. take part in bias training

News

Stevens Point Schools suspending all athletic, extra-curricular activities indefinitely

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Stevens Point Schools suspending all athletic, extra-curricular activities indefinitely

News

Arrest made in cold case murder from 1984 in Wood County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Arrest made in cold case murder from 1984 in Wood County

Latest News

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in September with some changes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people in Wausau to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 26th.

News

COVID exposure at Mosinee softball tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 took part in the Mosinee Alumni Softball Tournament during the infectious period, according to The Marathon County Health Department.

News

Food insecurity: the importance of raising awareness

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

DEEP BENCH: COVID-19 risks for pregnant women

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Suspect in custody after shooting incident in Rib Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A man is in custody after a shooting incident in Rib Lake Wednesday night.

News

Arrest made in 1984 Wood County homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer and Emily Davies
A Port Edwards man is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide in the 1984 murder of Eleanore Roberts.