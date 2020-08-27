New combined Dunkin’ & Baskin Robbins store to open in mid-September

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Lokre Companies and Dairyland Operations announced the combination coffee, donuts, and ice cream store on W. Bridge Street in Wausau is expected to open sometime after Labor Day.

It is adjacent to the new Tommy’s Express Car Wash at 110 W. Bridge Street.

“We are very excited to be opening our second Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins combination store in the great city of Wausau. We are also thrilled to add employment opportunities to our greater Wausau community,” said Louis Lessor, Marketing Manager for Dairyland Operations, LLC.

Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins have plans to hire 35 employees for the new store.

“What an exciting addition to the Greater Wausau area, donuts, ice cream, great coffee and food in one location, “said Victor Anderson, Director of Brokerage and Property Management for Lokre Companies

Once open, the new Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins store will be operational Monday through Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

