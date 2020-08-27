Man arrested after firing shots, hitting victim early Thursday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau man was arrested early Thursday morning, police say he shot at a man several times.

According to a news release, Wausau Police and an ambulance responded to a home on the 600 block of Spring Street at 3:18 a.m. Thursday for a report of a 61-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.

Based on the initial investigation, police say the victim was visiting a former girlfriend at a home on Wausau’s northeast side. The woman’s son, Andrew M. Falkowski, 21, also lived at the home.

Before the shooting, Falkowski returned home and learned the victim was there. He and the victim knew each other, and based on prior history, the victim told police Falkowski wouldn’t want him in the home. The victim left on foot to avoid a confrontation.

Police said Falkowski left in a vehicle and tried to locate the victim.

As the victim was walking on the sidewalk on the 3300 block of N. 6th Street, police say Falkowski drove by the victim and fired one shot. He then made a U-turn and fired at the victim several more times.

The victim was hit in the torso, and ran to the the nearest home and the homeowner called 911. The man was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. his idenity hasn’t been released.

Falkowski was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday, without incident in Langlade County.

Wausau Police is recommending Falkowski be charged with attempted first degree homicide.

A probable cause hearing is expected to be held on August 28 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.