Madison protests remain peaceful overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two nights of unrest in Madison, downtown demonstrations Wednesday remained peaceful throughout the night. The calm night followed two destructive nights that left businesses damaged, windows shattered, and dumpsters burning.

“I was just praying (that) no one will get hurt and that it will be peaceful,” Estacion Inka owner Carolina Pzua said. “I just hope that the protest will be peaceful and innocent people don’t pay for it but we do support the Black Lives Matter movement.”

According to the Madison Police Dept., the first demonstrators arrived downtown, at the Dane Co. Courthouse, around 5 p.m. to protest racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. About four hours later, another group of around 100 people marched along State Street, occasionally blocking traffic. At its peak, the crowd had swelled to around 300 people.

Meanwhile, Madison Police Dept. officers on horseback had blocked off both State Street and Lake Street.

MPD’s summary of the night did note a couple incidents, one of which was handled by a community leader participating in the event. Police reported a person was throwing rocks at a home and broke a window. The community leader was able to intervene and get the individual to stop. Police did not release either person’s name.

In another instance, officers reported a vehicle intentionally swerved at them. The driver was stopped and cited for reckless driving.

No arrests were made.

One Madison resident, Narai Spencer, told NBC15 he came out Wednesday night to help make change in the world and because he was “sick and tired” of the racism against himself and the Black community.

“All we want is to live in peace have a good life but we can’t do that,” he said. “We can’t even have our kids brother sisters and family come outside because they’re scared because what the police is going to do.”

Spencer added that he was thankful for the peace of the latest demonstrations because he is glad to see no one getting hurt or going to the hospital.

Hours before the protests ramped up, businesses were already preparing for the worst. Shop owners and employees boarded up their windows to avoid someone shattering them and to keep anyone from breaking in.

“This time around we made sure we boarded up right away,” Pzua said. “We are just trying so hard to survive and do it one day at a time because we don’t know if tomorrow we’re going to be able to have enough work for people to work for us.”

Overnight Monday and Tuesday, the peaceful protests that lasted well into the night gave way to more violent scenes. MPD noted that it appeared the demonstrators responsible for the damage were part of a different group from the peaceful protesters.

