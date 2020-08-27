Advertisement

Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes to open restaurant

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A long time bowling alley in Merrill is hoping to roll a strike in the dining business after COVID-19 has slowed down bowlers from coming in.

After over 50 years of bowling business, Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes is starting to change up their business model by adding a restaurant to help bring in more revenue.

“People always thought of us as a bowling alley,” Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes Owner Mark Bares said. “We are remodeling our bar area, we used to have a big large bar and a dance floor and all that kind of stuff and we’ve remodeled into restaurant space.”

Bares is a third-generation owner of Lincoln Lanes, which was originally owned by his father, Jim, and his grandfather, Les.

The father and son bought the building in 1969 and have renovated it two other times in the past.

Bares said although there are many restaurants nearby, he believes there is a need for more dining in Merrill.

"There's choices in Merrill, but not a ton," he said.

When COVID-19 hit, the business had to close down, but he and his family saw it as a window of opportunity to try something new and construct what will be known as “The Center Grill.”

It’s their hope that the restaurant business will bring in more money.

"It's going to really help bolster our business because of lost revenue and quite honestly, we lost a ton when we were shut down," Bares said.

Much of the renovation happened during the shutdown, the original bar was torn out and a new one was installed. The dining room with its tables spaced out is also near completion.

Bares said his numbers for fall bowling leagues are down more this fall than ever before.

With fewer bowlers coming in, it’s their goal that a remodel with a larger dining room, expanded kitchen, and higher-end food will bring people back.

"The people that do come in here now they say 'oh my gosh look at this place, it's changed,' they haven't been in here in a while, they hear from word of mouth 'oh let's stop in' and when they come in they're just in shock," Bartender Amanda Holloway said.

Lincoln Lanes figures this is the best way to spare the family business for another 50 years.

"I think it will be great for Merrill. Not just for us, but for the whole town in general," Bares said.

Bares hopes to have the restaurant up and running sometime during the upcoming fall but you can still come by anytime for some bowling.

