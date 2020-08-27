Free Farmers to Families food boxes available Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Hunger Coalition, in partnership with The Neighbors’ Place and the USDA, will be handing out free Farmers to Families Food Boxes Thursday evening.

Free food boxes can be picked up at The Farmers Market lot on River Drive in Wausau between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The boxes contain produce, cheese and meat and are available on a first come, first served basis. There are no income requirements in order to receive a box.

