Advertisement

Free Farmers to Families food boxes available Thursday

Farmers to Families Food Boxes
Farmers to Families Food Boxes(United Way of Marathon County)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Hunger Coalition, in partnership with The Neighbors’ Place and the USDA, will be handing out free Farmers to Families Food Boxes Thursday evening.

Free food boxes can be picked up at The Farmers Market lot on River Drive in Wausau between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The boxes contain produce, cheese and meat and are available on a first come, first served basis. There are no income requirements in order to receive a box.

The Marathon County Hunger Coalition, in partnership with The Neighbors' Place' and USDA will be handing out free boxes...

Posted by United Way of Marathon County on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Packers postpone Thursday’s practice

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

News

Farm Bureau to host annual meeting virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Madison protests remain peaceful overnight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
People have returned to Capitol Square on Wednesday night to protest racial injustice, following Tuesday night’s protest which started peaceful and ended with broken glass and dumpster fires.

News

U.S. DOJ confirms civil rights investigation into Jacob Blake shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The FBI will work with the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and state authorities to conduct the investigation.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, August 27, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, August 27, 2020.

National

Laura makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Texas as a Cat. 4 hurricane

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

News

100 days in office: Rep. Tom Tiffany’s record in the 7th Congressional District

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Wednesday marked 100 days in office for freshman Congressman Tom Tiffany, elected in May’s special election in Wisconsin’s sprawling 7th Congressional District after nearly-ten year incumbent Rep. Sean Duffy resigned last fall.

News

A family's answered prayer

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Family living in civil unrest

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Spencer native living in Kenosha talks about experience with the civil unrest

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Ben Manthe tells NewsChannel 7 what it has been like living in Kenosha after the Jacob Blake protests