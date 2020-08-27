First Alert Weather: Warm Thursday, showers/storms tomorrow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today will not be as hot as yesterday, but warmer than average temperatures will remain. Temperatures will generally balance out in the low to mid 80s by the time we reach this afternoon. Most areas are expecting partly cloudy, to mostly sunny skies for most of today. We may see some additional cloud cover this morning as we clear out the last of the light rain showers that were left over from last night.

Tomorrow you will notice plenty of changes to the forecast. Cooler temperatures move into the area with highs only reaching the low 70s. This also brings plenty of cloud cover to the area and a good chance to see some shower and storm activity. Thankfully there is not much of a severe chance for tomorrow, but a few of our southern communities may see a strong storm here and there. Most areas are looking at some sub-severe shower and storm activity tomorrow.

This will pave the way towards a gorgeous weekend with plenty of sunshine and low 70s expected.

