Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Warm Thursday, showers/storms tomorrow

Showers and storms look to return tomorrow
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today will not be as hot as yesterday, but warmer than average temperatures will remain. Temperatures will generally balance out in the low to mid 80s by the time we reach this afternoon. Most areas are expecting partly cloudy, to mostly sunny skies for most of today. We may see some additional cloud cover this morning as we clear out the last of the light rain showers that were left over from last night.

Tomorrow you will notice plenty of changes to the forecast. Cooler temperatures move into the area with highs only reaching the low 70s. This also brings plenty of cloud cover to the area and a good chance to see some shower and storm activity. Thankfully there is not much of a severe chance for tomorrow, but a few of our southern communities may see a strong storm here and there. Most areas are looking at some sub-severe shower and storm activity tomorrow.

This will pave the way towards a gorgeous weekend with plenty of sunshine and low 70s expected.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Laura makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Texas as a Cat. 4 hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Hot Wednesday slight chance of storms north

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Hot Wednesday

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Decent today, hot Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for an isolated shower or storm.

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

Latest News

National

Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘Winter of the great divide’

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT
|
By Ed Payne
The Farmers’ Almanac forecasts: “Cold and snowy in the north. Drought in the west. And everything crazy in between!”

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe storms early Tuesday morning

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall possible.

Forecast

First Alert Weather Update for Monday, August 24

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storms possible, warm & humid

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Some sun today, scattered storms north. More storm risks Monday night.

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
There will be some sun the next few days, along with scattered showers or storms.