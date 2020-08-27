Eye doctors warn about eye strain with virtual learning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Heading back to school virtually means more screen time for your kids and which could mean more eye strain.

They’re telling parents it’s important to try and limit their child’s time in front of their digital devices while they’re learning and using technology for recreation.

In this day and age, everyone is spending more time in front of a screen, whether it’s a television, a laptop, smartphone, or other digital devices, including your kids.

With many students e-learning to start the school year due to COVID-19, there is a concern about kids not taking enough breaks away from their screens.

“They shouldn’t be spending a whole lot of time, I mean obviously they have to do things for schoolwork, but right now the recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics are for grade school kids, no more than an hour a day,” Envision Eye Care Optometrist Dr. Chris Marquardt said.

Marquardt also said for students that are in middle school or high school can spend a little more time on their devices.

He also said if your kids do need to use their device for longer periods of time, they need to follow what is called the 20-20-20 rule.

“Every 20 minutes, take 20 seconds and look at something 20 feet away. Get your eyes out of that near zone that’s right here and you really want to be looking far away to relax that focusing system,” he said.

Spending long periods of time in front of a screen can put a lot of tension on your kids’ eyes.

Looking at a screen too long can cause long term nearsightedness, particularly at a younger age.

“You’ll have to just be aware to take a break, now we can’t feel that our eyes are straining necessarily, or kids may not know how their eyes are straining,” Marquardt said.

The blue light emitted from a screen can also cause headaches and discomfort in the brow area, and parents need to tell their kids when enough screen time is enough.

“You have to just be diligent and parents have to put their foot down sometimes,” he said.

Doctor Marquardt says there are apps out there that will limit screen time, and he suggests to keep your brightness low and invest in blue light glasses to help prevent eye strain.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.