Dr. Rai weighs in on CDC change, Green Bay prison outbreak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have changed guidance when it comes to testing asymptomatic people who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai weighs in on that and what it means for people in Wisconsin, and discusses what the outbreak at Green Bay Correctional Institution means for our community.

CDC CHANGES TUNE ON TESTING AND EXPOSURE

New CDC guidance says it’s not necessary for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 but have no symptoms to be tested.

“It does leave a few of us scratching our heads understanding the timing and the why and the research behind that recommendation. It’s important to understand they don’t have a solid know to being tested if you’ve been exposed. They’ve said that you should rely on your local county public health and your state and your local provider to make that decision. And I think that’s probably not a bad statement in a sense that every single area is different.

“As health care providers we are concerned by that statement because we understand the level of asymptomatic spread or how well it is spread without symptoms. The most important thing to remember in there is that they did not change their quarantine guidelines. So if you’ve been exposed, the expectation is you’re still going to quarantine for 14 days. Getting tested during that time period was only recommended if you have symptoms and they have not taken that recommendation away. But if you’re asymptomatic they’ve said that should create further discussion. The main reason to get tested when you’ve been exposed, even though you’re quarantined, is not to get yourself out of quarantine--you can’t test your way out of that--is to see if you’re also positive without symptoms and could you have spread it to other people. So it takes that contact tracing and who do you test next? So there’s some concern around that definition. They have not changed their quarantine guidelines online. And the state of Wisconsin DHS website has not changed and it still recommends testing those who have been exposed.

“The CDC guideline says do what your state tells you to do under exposure. The state of Wisconsin, the DHS website has not changed their recommendation as of today, as of this morning, I checked right before we came on air. It still says to get tested if exposed. So if you’re exposed, the number one thing you should be doing if you’ve been contacted, you had a true exposure, is to be quarantining. You should be tested if you have symptoms. You should getting tested at some point during that quarantine to see if other people need to be quarantined as well. We live in Wisconsin where you should still be tested if you’ve been exposed.”

GBCI OUTBREAK

After recent testing at Green Bay Correctional Institution, about 39 percent came back positive for COVID-19. Are prison cases including in the countywide data?

“It’s a great question and I wish I knew the answer to that. It’s one that we have asked publicly. We’re waiting for an answer from the state on that. It depends on how that paperwork we’ve talked about a lot is being processed and how that will affect us. It’s important to understand there’s two populations being tested and reported out of there. There are those that live at the prison--the prisoners. There’s the staff that’s been positive, as well, that live in our community. Obviously we would expect those to be counted in our local numbers. So the bigger question is what percentage of those totals are prisoners versus staff and how is that being reported? We’re waiting for an answer from the state.

“It’s very serious and it goes to show how quickly the COVID-19 virus or the disease can spread in a congregant setting. In a prison, say there’s 1,000 or 1,100 people in there, I think that’s the quoted number, and it’s already at or a little over capacity, there’s no place you can take a prisoner and move them out and isolate them away from everybody else. All you can do is try to restrict movement in that kind of setting. It’s so difficult to isolate in a congregant setting--even a nursing home--and it goes to show how rapidly this spreads, because people are spreading it before they know they have it. Sometimes they’re spreading it without ever knowing they have it. And it goes to show in that type of congregant setting how quickly it can go. It’s like dropping a match in a corn field covering in gasoline. It goes very quickly. The scary thing about 1,100 people being exposed to the virus is how many of them are going to get really sick and need hospital care, and how quickly that can overwhelm local health care institutions. It hasn’t in this case, and hopefully it won’t. But it’s a fear that exists.”

REPORTING BY COUNTY

“It’s really what the patient or the person being tested actually puts their county of residence. It’s the only proof we really have. It’s what they come and show as far as their online paperwork or their in-person paperwork. That’s what’s submitted to the state. So if you put Brown County down, you’re reported as Brown County. It’s Brown County Public Health that would deal with it. If you put Dane County down, it will be Dane County. If you put Dade County in Miami down, it would be Dade that would be reported. So it’s the county that the person places in their own paperwork where they feel like they reside, that’s where it will be reported as.”

RURAL TESTING

“There’s actually a technical term from the scientific community on testing deserts--not knowing what’s going on in certain areas. And really, when you do these one weekend or three-day big bang testing events it’s really to look at surveillance, what’s going on in the total community, Obviously if you’re symptomatic, you should be getting tested and there should be ongoing testing in the community. And that’s what’s really important. But these big bang events or large events in testing deserts is really to give us a snapshot of, do they need more resources? Do they need more daily testing? So we’ll learn a lot more over the next four-to-five days as the results come back out and what other resources from the state need to be deployed in Door County and Fond du Lac where these are happening.”

TESTING SUPPLIES

“We’re at the OK level. We’re doing OK. We’ve gotten our allocation that we’ve requested. We request about 6,000-to-7,000 a week, it’s what our cadence of testing has been across the state and that’s just Prevea. Then we have our own in-house testing which is doing better this week. And then our commercial labs turn around time, when we send things out to Madison, which is the majority of what we’re getting through to state, that turn around time has actually been pretty good. Depending on when the courier leaves Green Bay, it’s been about 24-to-36 hours, so we’re doing OK.”

HURRICANE IMPACT

“Two large concerns. Number one, does health care have the capacity to take care of those that are being affected by the storm and being affected by the pandemic. So you want to make sure that health care has all the resources they need. Secondly, people are going to evacuate their homes. We’ve seen the pictures from hurricane situations in the past where you’re put into a shelter-type situation. A YMCA gym. A high school setting. In a pandemic, as we’ve talked about congregant settings, that’s a little nerve-wracking. So hopefully they’re spacing and they’re testing and they’re screening in those situations. And it seems like all those communities are doing the right thing and planning for that right now. But it is a concern.”

WISCONSIN TREND

“Our percent positivity is higher than we’d like it to be, as you mention, it’s above five percent. But we actually in a 14-day time period, if you look at the state of Wisconsin, have a downward trend. It’s not a statistically significant downward trend, and that’s because of all the peaks and valleys we’re seeing. Which we would expect. We saw that in May as we were doing a countdown on the Badger Bounce Back to really get that number low. We’re seeing that same trend right now. We’re seeing the bouncing up and down. But it’s trending downward. Hopefully that will continue in over the 14 days and fall below five percent and we’ll feel a lot better about what’s going on and we can continue our mitigation activities. Whatever’s going on in Wisconsin right now seems to be working a little bit and we have a negative, downward trend.”

BACK 2 SCHOOL

“We have a blended family of six children in six different schools so it’s interesting. I’d say the two that went to school yesterday had a good day. All six, whether it’s college or elementary or high school in our family, all have a plan. And that’s all we were looking for. We know logically there are going to be cases of COVID-19 in every school. But what is their plan? How are they instructing parents to screen? What are they doing to keep our children safe with masking and physical distancing? I would say every single school district, whether virtual or in person or hybrid, has a good plan that’s made for their children and made for their resources. So I felt pretty comfortable yesterday, and they had smiles when they got home. So I think they had a good day.

“It’s such a key thing. If your child has a fever, don’t give them Tylenol and ibuprofen and send them to school. Keep them home, give them those medications and then get them tested. It’s really important that parents play a big role asking the kids about symptoms every more. Because a sick child in that environment even though they’re wearing a mask, and hopefully they are, still has the potential to spread. Especially if they’re younger, and maybe not as compliant with masking. So it’s really important to do that at-home screening, that is what is going to make school successful.”

