COVID exposure at Mosinee softball tournament

(WCTV)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 took part in the Mosinee Alumni Softball Tournament during the infectious period, according to The Marathon County Health Department.

The tournament was held August 21-23 at the Recreation Center Park and the Mosinee School District baseball field.

In a release Thursday afternoon the health department said it “is releasing this statement as there were participants who may have had close contact to the individual and are unable to be identified.”

The exposures may have happened between:

  • Friday, August 21 from 6:00 pm until 9:30 pm
  • Saturday, August 22 from 4:00 pm until 10:45 pm

The health department said if you were at the tournament on either of the above dates, you should monitor for symptoms for 14 days or until September 6.

“The community’s health and safety is our number one priority and we have worked with the Mosinee Alumni Tournament organizer.” states Joan Theurer, Marathon County Health Officer. “We recognize that individuals voluntary engage in activities and may be exposed to the COVID virus despite the prevention efforts of event organizers”, explains Theurer. “This is why it is so important people take the necessary actions to protect themselves. This notification should not be construed to mean that the Marathon County Health Department has determined that the event organizers have done anything wrong.”

Common COVID19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, and shortness of breath. In the event that symptoms do develop, please contact your health care provider for testing. To ensure the privacy of the individual, the Marathon County Health Department will not provide further information regarding the identity of the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marathon County Health Department is encouraging everyone to social distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands, avoid large gatherings, and stay home if you are sick.

