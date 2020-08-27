Advertisement

COVID-19 and pregnancy: What women need to know

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 is a new disease, and scientists’ understanding of its risks to pregnant women have shifted over time. For the first several months of the pandemic, pregnant women were told they didn’t have any special risks. A month ago, the CDC added pregnant women to its list of groups that might be at elevated risk for serious complications. But there are still a lot of unanswered questions about risks facing this group, and what can be done to reduce those risks.

Dr. Yalda Afshar is co-leading the PRIORITY study, a nationwide study of more than 1,000 American women who are pregnant, or recently gave birth, and have had COVID-19, to seek answers to these questions. She joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to discuss the study as well as what women need to know about being pregnant during a pandemic.

For more information, visit: www.acog.org/patient-resources/faqs/pregnancy/coronavirus-pregnancy-and-breastfeeding

