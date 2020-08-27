County holds bias training presentation for Marathon County, Wausau elected officials

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County is participating in a joint education session with Wausau elected officials Thursday evening for a two-hour session on implicit and explicit bias. Intended for elected officials but open to county and city employees as well as the public, officials say the presentation is intended to help inform policy and practice in the area.

“My hope is that the board takes away some of the education that is being provided about the difference between implicit and explicit bias,” Marathon County board chair Kurt Gibbs said. “I want people to listen to learn.”

The meeting, which will not include any official action or discussion, is the latest result of a resolution passed by now-mayor Katie Rosenberg when she served on the county board. It comes, however, at a time when the state is torn with protests in Kenosha and Madison over racial divides following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

“It’s not something that was a reaction to the latest events in Kenosha,” she noted, “But I think it’s important that we’re all having these feelings, and how do we act and move forward?”

The presentation covers history of slavery in the United States, Jim Crow laws, and other key historical landmarks and leads into how that informs bias and perception today.

“Those biases that we have, whether they’re implicit or explicit, impact policy and policy decisions at the county level,” Gibbs noted.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, and will be available over livestream and recording through the Marathon County’s youtube channel.

