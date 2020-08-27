Advertisement

County holds bias training presentation for Marathon County, Wausau elected officials

By Naomi Kowles
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County is participating in a joint education session with Wausau elected officials Thursday evening for a two-hour session on implicit and explicit bias. Intended for elected officials but open to county and city employees as well as the public, officials say the presentation is intended to help inform policy and practice in the area.

“My hope is that the board takes away some of the education that is being provided about the difference between implicit and explicit bias,” Marathon County board chair Kurt Gibbs said. “I want people to listen to learn.”

The meeting, which will not include any official action or discussion, is the latest result of a resolution passed by now-mayor Katie Rosenberg when she served on the county board. It comes, however, at a time when the state is torn with protests in Kenosha and Madison over racial divides following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

“It’s not something that was a reaction to the latest events in Kenosha,” she noted, “But I think it’s important that we’re all having these feelings, and how do we act and move forward?”

The presentation covers history of slavery in the United States, Jim Crow laws, and other key historical landmarks and leads into how that informs bias and perception today.

“Those biases that we have, whether they’re implicit or explicit, impact policy and policy decisions at the county level,” Gibbs noted.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, and will be available over livestream and recording through the Marathon County’s youtube channel.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials from Wausau, Marathon Co. take part in bias training

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Officials from Wausau, Marathon Co. take part in bias training

News

New combined Dunkin’ & Baskin Robbins store to open in mid-September

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Lokre Companies and Dairyland Operations announced the combination coffee, donuts, and ice cream store on W. Bridge Street in Wausau is expected to open sometime after Labor Day.

News

Stevens Point Schools suspending all athletic, extra-curricular activities indefinitely

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Stevens Point Schools suspending all athletic, extra-curricular activities indefinitely

News

Arrest made in cold case murder from 1984 in Wood County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Arrest made in cold case murder from 1984 in Wood County

Latest News

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in September with some changes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people in Wausau to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 26th.

News

COVID exposure at Mosinee softball tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 took part in the Mosinee Alumni Softball Tournament during the infectious period, according to The Marathon County Health Department.

News

Food insecurity: the importance of raising awareness

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

DEEP BENCH: COVID-19 risks for pregnant women

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Suspect in custody after shooting incident in Rib Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A man is in custody after a shooting incident in Rib Lake Wednesday night.

News

Arrest made in 1984 Wood County homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer and Emily Davies
A Port Edwards man is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide in the 1984 murder of Eleanore Roberts.