Advertisement

Chopped champ Nick Wallace raises awareness about food insecurity and how communities can help

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Having access to healthy food is a global challenge and one that impacts thousands of US cities and over 40 million people nationwide. For many Americans -- particularly those living in low-income neighborhoods, communities of color, and rural areas -- small grocery stores that once helped to feed the community have been closed and replaced by convenience stores, and liquor stores that primarily sell ultra-processed junk and snack foods.

According to Feeding America, even in the world’s greatest food-producing nation, children and adults face poverty and hunger in every county across America. The statistics are alarming:

  • In 2018, more than 37 million people struggled with hunger in the United States, including more than 11 million children.
  • A household that is food insecure has limited or uncertain access to enough food to support a healthy life.
  • Children are more likely to face food insecurity than any other group in the United States.

In Mississippi—which has the highest obesity rate of any state—over 70 percent of food stamp eligible households travel more than 30 miles to reach a supermarket. Adults living in “food desert” counties lacking large supermarkets are 23 percent less likely to consume the recommended fruits and vegetables than those in counties with supermarkets. As part of Dole’s promise to sustainably provide good nutrition for 1 billion people by increasing access to under-served communities, the brand recently launched an initiative,  partnering with Boys & Girls Club, Up in Farms, Smoothie King,  which addresses nutritional access and education needs in one of America’s largest food deserts.

Nationally recognized Chef Nick Wallace joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to discuss food insecurity, how we can educate communities about proper nutrition, and how people can help in their own communities. He also showcased simple, healthy dishes that promote optimal nutrition and discussed the unique approach Dole is taking by empowering kids to make better choices by learning about where their food comes from and how to cook it.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County holds bias training presentation for Marathon County, Wausau elected officials

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Marathon County is participating in a joint education session with Wausau elected officials Thursday evening for a two-hour session on implicit and explicit bias.

News

Officials from Wausau, Marathon Co. take part in bias training

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Officials from Wausau, Marathon Co. take part in bias training

News

New combined Dunkin’ & Baskin Robbins store to open in mid-September

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Lokre Companies and Dairyland Operations announced the combination coffee, donuts, and ice cream store on W. Bridge Street in Wausau is expected to open sometime after Labor Day.

News

Stevens Point Schools suspending all athletic, extra-curricular activities indefinitely

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Stevens Point Schools suspending all athletic, extra-curricular activities indefinitely

News

Arrest made in cold case murder from 1984 in Wood County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Arrest made in cold case murder from 1984 in Wood County

Latest News

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in September with some changes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people in Wausau to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 26th.

News

COVID exposure at Mosinee softball tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 took part in the Mosinee Alumni Softball Tournament during the infectious period, according to The Marathon County Health Department.

Deep Bench

COVID-19 and pregnancy: What women need to know

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
A doctor explains the scientific evidence behind the impacts of COVID-19 on pregnant and new mothers.

News

Food insecurity: the importance of raising awareness

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

DEEP BENCH: COVID-19 risks for pregnant women

Updated: 1 hour ago