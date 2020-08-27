Advertisement

Caring for parents’ mental health

By Dale Ryman
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Returning to school this fall could be a stressful time for your children. But we understand it may be just as stressful, if not more so, for you parents.

Psychologists are encouraging parents to take care of their own mental health as families navigate the obstacles of the new school year.

There are things parents can do to help their own well-being while preparing the family for the stresses of the school year ahead. UW Health Psychologist Supervisor Gregory Rogers says that starts with self-approval.

“Talk to yourself about yourself the way you would talk about a good friend,” Rogers said. “When a good friend is struggling with something, you buck them up and you encourage them. You point out what they’re doing right. All the things that they’re doing well and correctly. And we need to do that for ourselves.”

That type of self-approval has the ability to stretch to your children as well.

Rogers adds to be patient with yourself and your children as you learn how to take on these new roles, have confidence in yours and your child’s strengths, and finally be flexible and positive.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

