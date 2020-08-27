Anti-fogging products available for glasses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you wear glasses while you’re wearing a mask, there is a possibility that your lenses fog up.

Envision Eye Care Optometrist Dr. Chris Marquardt said there is a solution to that problem, and he says there are products you can use that helps alleviate that issue.

“There are some coatings that can be applied to lenses that will not necessarily eliminate, but they’ll reduce the fog, these are products that you can actually apply to the lenses themselves,” Marquardt said.

Anti-fog products can be applied to the back of your eyeglass lenses and will help reduce the amount of fog, however, it will not completely eliminate it.

The products generally are sold in a spray or gel form.

“Truthfully that’s something in the optical industry they’ve been working on for years and years to try and get something that’s going to reduce fogging,” he said. “I mean nothing is going to ever totally eliminate it, but this can reduce it, we’ve used it ourselves in our office just on our own glasses and even on some of our instruments.”

Marquardt said the anti-fogging products need to be applied every day to be effective and it should last all day once it’s applied.

For recommendations about products for de-fogging your glasses, be sure to consult your optometrist.

