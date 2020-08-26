Advertisement

Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Woodruff (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out eight and walked one. The victory was a nice bounce back for the Brewers’ opening-day starter after a 7-1 loss at Minnesota in his previous start. He worked out of a bases-loaded, nobody out jam in the fifth. Ben Gamel helped him out with a perfect throw from right to force out Freddy Galvis at home.

Brent Suter came on to start the seventh and struck out the side. Devin Williams retired the side in order in the eighth. Josh Hader handled the ninth for his seventh save that gave the Brewers consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Milwaukee answered with three runs off Luis Castillo (0-4) in their half of the fourth after the Reds grabbed a two-run lead on Mike Moustakas’ base hit in the top of the inning.

Christian Yelich scored on a fielder’s choice and throwing error by first baseman Joey Votto. Gamel doubled home Keston Hiura before Arcia’s clutch base hit. Gamel was thrown out at the plate on a perfect throw from right fielder Nick Castellanos to keep it close.

Castillo pitched much better than his previous start, his shortest of the season. He allowed four run in 3 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to Kansas City last Tuesday. Against the Brewers, he allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits over six innings. He struck out nine and walked four.

Votto and manager David Bell were both ejected by home plate umpire Shane Livensparger after the Reds batted in the top of the eighth.

Cincinnati lost their fourth straight and fell to 2-6 on the 10-game road trip.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Cincinnati placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the paternity list, selected the contract of LHP Jesse Biddle from the alternated training site and assigned INF Jose Garcia to the Taxi Squad.

UP NEXT

Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.21 ERA) aims to extend an active streak of 39 consecutive starts, since Aug. 25, 2018, without allowing more than six hits, the longest such streak in Major League history. Adrian Houser (1-2, 3.72 ERA) looks for his first victory over Cincinnati (0-0, 4.50 ERA) in his third career start and sixth appearance overall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The NBA announced Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Boys Basketball

Wausau East head boys basketball coach Troy Pieper accepts head coaching job at Merrill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wausau East announced that Troy Pieper, the Lumberjacks boys basketball coach, has accepted the Merrill boys basketball coaching job.

News

No fans in stadium for Packers-Vikings game

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance

Mlb

Smoak, Brewers snap 4-game skid, beat Bauer, Reds 4-2

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Latest News

News

Wausau School Board votes 7-1 to proceed with fall sports

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Wausau School District is moving forward with a fall sports season that follows. WIAA guidelines. The school board made that decision with a 7-1 vote tonight.

Sports

Bucks take 3-1 series lead with 121-106 win over Magic

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Bucks are now one win away from advancing to the second round.

Sports

Polanco’s home run lifts Pirates to sweep of Brewers

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Gregory Polanco’s two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory on Sunday over the Milwaukee Brewers and a three-game series sweep.

Coronavirus

NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from lab

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners.

Sports

Offense breaks out as Pirates rip Brewers 12-5

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates pound the Milwaukee Brewers 12-5 on Saturday.

Sports

Bucks race out to big halftime lead, beat Magic 121-107 to take 2-1 series advantage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Defending league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a dominant display with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists.