News
First Alert Weather
Sports
COVID-19 Information
What's On?
News
Agriculture
Business
Community
Consumer
Crime
Education
Environment
Extra
International
Local
National
Politics
Recipes
State
Traffic
Yard and Garden
What's On?
Programming
Ways to Watch Us
TV Listings
Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings
Weather Headlines
Weather Maps
SkyCams
Weather Photos
Road Conditions
Ski Report
Snow Report
Download the Weather App
Sign Up for First Alert Weather
Sports
Golf Classic
Hello, My Name Is
Hilight Zone
Locker Room
Scores
COVID-19 Information
COVID-19 Map
Back to School
Lottery
Community Calendar
Gas Prices
A Cycle of Abuse
Election Results
Buddy Check 7
Pet Project
March 22: Moving Forward
Holiday Vacations
7 Investigates
Recalls
Share Your Holidays
Station
Station Bios
e-News sign up
Closed Captioning
Contact Us
Jobs at WSAW
Order a Copy of a Story or Newscast That Aired on NewsChannel 7
Sales
Social
7.1 CBS
7.2 MyTV
7.3 Fox
7.4 Start TV
7.5 Quest TV
33.1 Fox
33.2 MeTV
33.3 MOVIES!
33.4 Heroes & Icons
Submit a News Tip
Submit Photos and Videos
Shop Local
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
BREAKING: Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds
Dismiss Breaking News Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Watch Live: Hurricane Laura coverage from Louisiana
Hurricane Laura on the afternoon of Aug. 26.
(NOAA)
By
Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
CLICK HERE: To watch live Hurricane Laura coverage from Louisiana
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Merrill bowling alley adding restaurant to help with lost revenue during pandemic
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Merrill bowling alley adding restaurant to help with lost revenue during pandemic
News
Dozens of area law enforcement personnel helping during unrest in Kenosha
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Dozens of area law enforcement personnel helping during unrest in Kenosha
Breaking
Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds
Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By
Ashley Hommer
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.
News
How parents can stay mentally healthy with a challenging school year ahead
Updated: 1 hour ago
How parents can stay mentally healthy with a challenging school year ahead
Latest News
News
Making sure your kids are getting proper nutrition while learning at home
Updated: 1 hour ago
Making sure your kids are getting proper nutrition while learning at home
News
Watch out for scammers trying to lure you into accepting COVID-19 relief money
Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch out for scammers trying to lure you into accepting COVID-19 relief money
News
City of Green Bay officially declares racism as public health crisis
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Brittany Schmidt
The City of Green Bay has officially declared racism as a public health crisis.
National
Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.
News
Hospitalizations, percent of positive coronavirus tests up
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
WBAY news staff
The state reported 768 new cases, 6 more deaths, and 41 more hospitalizations
News
Evers doubles Guard deployment; Trump sending federal agents
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Nick Viviani
On Wednesday, Evers announced 500 members of the Guard are authorized to support local law enforcement.