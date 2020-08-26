Advertisement

Watch Live: Hurricane Laura coverage from Louisiana

Hurricane Laura on the afternoon of Aug. 26.
Hurricane Laura on the afternoon of Aug. 26.(NOAA)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
CLICK HERE: To watch live Hurricane Laura coverage from Louisiana

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Merrill bowling alley adding restaurant to help with lost revenue during pandemic

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Merrill bowling alley adding restaurant to help with lost revenue during pandemic

News

Dozens of area law enforcement personnel helping during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Dozens of area law enforcement personnel helping during unrest in Kenosha

Breaking

Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.

News

How parents can stay mentally healthy with a challenging school year ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
How parents can stay mentally healthy with a challenging school year ahead

Latest News

News

Making sure your kids are getting proper nutrition while learning at home

Updated: 1 hour ago
Making sure your kids are getting proper nutrition while learning at home

News

Watch out for scammers trying to lure you into accepting COVID-19 relief money

Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch out for scammers trying to lure you into accepting COVID-19 relief money

News

City of Green Bay officially declares racism as public health crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
The City of Green Bay has officially declared racism as a public health crisis.

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

News

Hospitalizations, percent of positive coronavirus tests up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state reported 768 new cases, 6 more deaths, and 41 more hospitalizations

News

Evers doubles Guard deployment; Trump sending federal agents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Wednesday, Evers announced 500 members of the Guard are authorized to support local law enforcement.