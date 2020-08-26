Advertisement

The Button Project puts a face with the mask

By Dale Ryman
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - It's not everyday these Ascension flight paramedics strike a pose.

“This is not a photogenic face,” one paramdemic joked.

It’s for The Button Project, the brainchild of photographer Randi Felch, inspired by her children.

“I just wanted to try and find an idea to where we could still see everybody’s smiling faces,” said Felch.

An idea Felch took to the non-profit organization, Be Amazing, helping them fundraise while continuing to spread their message of kindness.

“It’s really great that Randi stepped up because we’re not being able to fundraise right now,” said V.P. of Be Amazing Hope Ukpong, “and we’re still getting fund requests in for kindness projects.”

“I do a suggested donation and that would fund for their employees to actually have these buttons printed for them to use,” Felch said.

Felch’s Time Stood Still Photography takes care of the rest, at no cost. Any additional money raised from photo shoots goes directly to Be Amazing.

The crew from Spirit is the first in what is a growing list of businesses to participate.

“When people are in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter or any situation,” said flight paramedic Idongesit Ukpong, “they are not in their best times so being able to see a smiling face on a button goes a long way.”

During this pandemic trying to bring some good cheer back into focus.

“I just wanted to create something positive and some happiness,” Felch added.

The photo shoot with the Spirit flight paramedics was donated by a family. Felch already has a handful of shoots lined up, including the YMCA, Sam’s Pizza, Wausau P.D., Ringle and Hatley elementary schools and Noodles & Company.

If you’re interested in setting something up, you can contact Felch directly at randifelch@yahoo.com, call/text to 715-551-8300 or through Facebook.

