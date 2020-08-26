Bucks boycott Game 5 vs. Orlando
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The buzzer sounded for the start of Game 5 between the Bucks and Magic, but neither team was on the court. According to a report by the Athletic, the Bucks players formalized decision pregame to boycott.
The Athletic added that the Magic wanted to play, but followed in the Bucks footsteps after they found out what Milwaukee was doing.
The Bucks are doing this in the wake of the police shooting Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Guard George Hill reportedly told reporters in Florida: “We are tired of the killings and injustice.”
Bucks senior vice president said this on Twitter:
The Bucks players are not expected to make any comment today according to General Manage Jon Horst, who says there will be a team statement.
Other teams are following the Bucks statement.
