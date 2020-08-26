Bucks boycott Game 5 vs. Orlando

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The buzzer sounded for the start of Game 5 between the Bucks and Magic, but neither team was on the court. According to a report by the Athletic, the Bucks players formalized decision pregame to boycott.

Bucks players formalized decision pregame to boycott Game 5 against Orlando, per sources. Magic players wanted to play, but then returned to locker room. @TheAthleticNBA story: https://t.co/aWBTPrhdNX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

The Athletic added that the Magic wanted to play, but followed in the Bucks footsteps after they found out what Milwaukee was doing.

The Bucks are doing this in the wake of the police shooting Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Guard George Hill reportedly told reporters in Florida: “We are tired of the killings and injustice.”

Bucks senior vice president said this on Twitter:

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) August 26, 2020

The Bucks players are not expected to make any comment today according to General Manage Jon Horst, who says there will be a team statement.

Other teams are following the Bucks statement.

Rockets-OKC players are planning to boycott Game 5 of their series, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

