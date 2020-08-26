Advertisement

Stevens Point trading card shop sells case of cards for $1.79 million

Larry Fritch Cards in Stevens Point sold a case of '86-'87 Fleer cards likely containing multiple Michael Jordan rookie cards.
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -

Larry Fritsch Cards in Stevens Point has recently had the sale of a lifetime. The store fetched $1.79 million in an auction for an unopened case of 1986 and 1987 Fleer cards that could have up to 36 Michael Jordan rookie cards. Store managing member Jeremy Fristch says that part of the hype comes from the recent ’Last Dance’ documentary of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

“There were late 1980′s and early 1990′s boxes that you couldn’t give away five year ago. But it’s just crazy demand for something that’s been out for 30 years,” Fritsch said.

Fritsch also said that the trading cards market has skyrocketed in the recent months. One of the theories is that people staying home during the pandemic has encouraged them to buy memorabilia.

“People are staying home more, not going out shopping and spending money that way. There’s a bunch of things that could be contributing to it,” Fritsch added.

Regardless of the pandemic, Jeremy maintains the same mindset that his grandfather had when he opened the store 50 years ago. Help people finish collections by finding the cards they want.

“From him (Jeremy’s grandfather), up to my dad, and now to me that’s really the main goal. Help out the collectors and get the stuff out there. Hopefully then, this case that we sold is going to a good home. I heard that it’s not going to open up so it’s going to stay just as it is, it’s just going to stay as a case,” Fritsch explained.

For a link to the stores website click here.

