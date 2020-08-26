Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Candy Corn

Humane Society of Marathon County
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Candy Corn arrived at the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. He is a 4-year-old cat that is friendly and loves being around people, including kids, and even other cats and dogs.

You can check out Candy Corn and all animals available at the humane society at www.catsndogs.org or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet Candy Corn or any other animal up for adoption.

