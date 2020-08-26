Dozens of central Wisconsin law enforcement assist in Kenosha, Madison protests

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than two dozen law enforcement officials in northern and central Wisconsin have been sent to Kenosha to assist law enforcement as protests continue after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, a black man, in the back seven times on Sunday evening. Protests have turned violent with cars and businesses burned, before turning deadly Tuesday night when a teenager turned his gun on protesters, leading to 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse’s arrest Wednesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

Fifteen law enforcement officers from Marathon County from the Mobile Field Force Team (trained in crowd control) have deployed there since Monday, when Kenosha Police put out their second call for mutual aid to agencies around the state. (The team includes deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office as well as officers from Wausau and the Everest Metro departments.)

“We will continue to assist as needed,” Sheriff Scott Parks told NewsChannel 7. “There have been many occasions in the past where we were the agency requesting assistance and those agencies responded. It is imperative law enforcement works together.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they deployed two deputies to Madison. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has deployed ten deputies to Kenosha trained in crowd control, or more than a quarter of their sworn staff, as well as their armored vehicle. (Other departments have not yet responded to NewsChannel 7′s requests for information.) Deputies from the OCSO and officers from other jurisdictions were inside the OCSO’s BearCat when they were one of the first responding to the scene Tuesday night where one was shot in the arm and, moments earlier, two others were killed. The dead were identified only as a 26-year-old Silver Lake, Wisconsin, resident and a 36-year-old from Kenosha. The wounded person, a 36-year-old from West Allis, Wisconsin, was expected to survive, police said.

Dozens of social media videos circulated Tuesday night recording the shooting, notably including a video showing the accused shooter walking down the street towards police shortly afterwards with his hands up and his rifle slung around his waist. Three armored law enforcement vehicles passed him, one of which OCSO patrol captain Tyler Young says is likely theirs. People on the street screamed that Rittenhouse had just shot somebody; the vehicles continued and Rittenhouse approached an officer in a police squad car on the side of the road, who also did not arrest him.

When asked why the driver of the BearCat didn’t stop for a man approaching the vehicles with his hands up and carrying a gun, Cpt. Young said “people with guns” were everywhere that night (as widely reported, local militia groups put out a call for people to gather as the protests continued, groups that Rittenhouse was spotted among earlier in the day interacting with police and saying they were protecting local businesses.)

“They have no communications with the outside except radio,” Young said, describing why deputies may not hear the public screaming that the man had shot people. “Inside these vehicles...anyone inside the vehicle is wearing hearing protection.”

The Kenosha County sheriff, when asked about the incident, said people were “running everywhere” and that officers can develop “tunnel vision” during high-intensity situations.

“There were people running all over the place,” he said. “I’ve been in a shooting before. In situations that are high stress, you have such an incredible tunnenl vision; you have no idea what’s outside ‘right here'.”

Governor Tony Evers authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to provide support to Kenosha County Wednesday evening, after sending 250 members on Tuesday.

