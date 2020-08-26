Advertisement

Human remains found in burned vehicle on Menominee Indian Reservation

Menominee Tribal Police say they are working with law enforcement partners on the investigation.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WBAY) - Human remains were located in a burned out vehicle found on the Menominee Indian Reservation, according to Tribal Police.

The discovery was made on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Police were called to a report of an abandoned vehicle that had been burned.

Officers confirmed that human remains were inside the vehicle. Police have not said if the remains have been identified.

Menominee Tribal Police say they are working with law enforcement partners on the investigation.

If you have information, call Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881.

The department is this case is not related to “any current ongoing investigations being conducted by the Menominee Tribal Police Department.” One of those ongoing investigations is the disappearance of Katelyn Kelley.

Kelley went missing sometime during the night of June 16 and early morning hours of June 17. Police believe she was picked up on County Highway VV on the reservation and taken to a residence in Shawano. If you have information on the disappearance of Katelyn Kelley, please call 715-799-3881.

Again, Menominee Tribal Police say the burned vehicle case is not linked to any of their open investigations.

