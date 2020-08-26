Hospitalizations, percent of positive coronavirus tests up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - In the latest state health report Wednesday, Wisconsin had the most coronavirus test results since last Friday and the most new cases since Saturday.

The state received more than 10,000 test results for the first time in five days (10,378). There were 768 positive tests, or 7.4%. The 14-day average for that percentage continues on an upward trajectory (Wisconsin has not been below 5% for 15 days).

The death toll rose by six to 1,100 people, including a patient in Brown County. That’s about 100 deaths in 16 days.

Death toll Days to reach (approx.) 1,000 - 1,100 16 900 - 1,000 15 800 - 900 21 700 - 800 21 600 - 700 14 500 - 600 10 400 - 500 13 300 - 400 12 200 - 300 12 100 - 200 9 1 - 100 21*

*64 days from first confirmed coronavirus case in Wisconsin

More than 1.2 million people in Wisconsin have now been tested for the coronavirus, with 1.14 million negative and 72,260 positive. (The state only counts each person once in these numbers.)

The state considers 63,730 people recovered, which is 88.2% of positive cases. There are still 7,412 active cases.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its recommendations, saying people who’ve had exposure to known infected persons but weren’t showing any symptoms do not need to be tested unless they have underlying health issues (see related story). The recommendation, which came without explanation, has caused confusion among health experts, who point out 40% of patients are asymptomatic. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the decision came out of meetings of a White House coronavirus task force and is not due to any shortage of testing supplies.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased over the past 24 hours. Forty-one more people were hospitalized, but with deaths and discharges the net result is 354 people currently in hospitals -- 17 more than yesterday -- with 133 in intensive care, which is 12 more than yesterday.

Twenty-one percent of the state’s licensed beds are available, a drop from 25% yesterday but in line with the percentages we’ve been seeing for weeks now.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. County health department numbers may be different:

Wisconsin

Adams - 102 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 33 cases (1 death)

Barron - 362 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 41 cases (1 death) (cases revised -1 by the state)

Brown - 5,143 cases (+69) (58 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 58 cases (+3 ) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 37 cases (+4) (1 death)

Calumet - 461 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 312 cases (+8)

Clark – 234 cases (+4) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 334 case (+5) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 98 cases

Dane – 5,209 cases (+48) (39 deaths)

Dodge – 1,057 cases (+11) (5 deaths)

Door - 128 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 243 cases (+1)

Dunn - 159 cases (+4)

Eau Claire - 748 cases (+11) (6 deaths)

Florence - 23 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 1,010 cases (+41) (9 deaths)

Forest - 66 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 426 cases (+3) (17 deaths) (+1)

Green - 256 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 87 cases

Iowa - 113 cases (+2)

Iron - 115 cases (+4) (1 death)

Jackson - 72 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 844 cases (+15) (6 deaths)

Juneau - 182 cases (+5) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,912 cases (+18) (61 deaths)

Kewaunee - 154 cases (2 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

La Crosse - 1,077 cases (+17) (1 death)

Lafayette - 184 cases

Langlade - 77 cases (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 76 cases (1 death)

Manitowoc - 478 cases (+10) (1 death)

Marathon - 748 cases (+10) (13 deaths)

Marinette - 574 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Marquette - 85 cases (+2) (1 death)

Menominee - 28 cases

Milwaukee – 23,514 (+118) (485 deaths) (+3)

Monroe - 271 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 391 cases (+15) (1 death)

Oneida - 199 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 1,646 cases (+40) (19 deaths)

Ozaukee - 870 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 47 cases

Pierce - 276 cases (5 deaths)

Polk - 164 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Portage - 534 cases (+10) (1 death)

Price - 35 cases (+1)

Racine - 3,897 cases (+30) (86 deaths)

Richland - 44 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,597 (+15) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 24 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 604 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 150 cases (+3)

Shawano - 239 cases

Sheboygan - 980 cases (+18) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 605 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 87 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 407 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 89 cases (+3)

Vilas - 95 cases

Walworth - 1,636 cases (+13) (26 deaths)

Washburn – 58 cases (+2)

Washington - 1,482 cases (+39) (27 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 5,353 cases (+67) (71 deaths)

Waupaca - 615 cases (+16) (17 deaths)

Waushara - 139 cases (+4) (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,402 cases (+19) (21 deaths)

Wood - 425 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 35 cases

Delta – 106 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 60 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 132 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 52 cases

Iron – 26 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 4 cases

Mackinac - 24 cases

Marquette - 201 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 203 cases

Ontonagon – 32 cases

Schoolcraft - 14 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

