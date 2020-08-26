Advertisement

Hospitalizations, percent of positive coronavirus tests up

The state reported 768 new cases, 6 more deaths, and 41 more hospitalizations
(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - In the latest state health report Wednesday, Wisconsin had the most coronavirus test results since last Friday and the most new cases since Saturday.

The state received more than 10,000 test results for the first time in five days (10,378). There were 768 positive tests, or 7.4%. The 14-day average for that percentage continues on an upward trajectory (Wisconsin has not been below 5% for 15 days).

The death toll rose by six to 1,100 people, including a patient in Brown County. That’s about 100 deaths in 16 days.

Death tollDays to reach (approx.)
1,000 - 1,10016
900 - 1,00015
800 - 90021
700 - 80021
600 - 70014
500 - 60010
400 - 50013
300 - 40012
200 - 30012
100 - 2009
1 - 10021*

*64 days from first confirmed coronavirus case in Wisconsin

More than 1.2 million people in Wisconsin have now been tested for the coronavirus, with 1.14 million negative and 72,260 positive. (The state only counts each person once in these numbers.)

The state considers 63,730 people recovered, which is 88.2% of positive cases. There are still 7,412 active cases.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its recommendations, saying people who’ve had exposure to known infected persons but weren’t showing any symptoms do not need to be tested unless they have underlying health issues (see related story). The recommendation, which came without explanation, has caused confusion among health experts, who point out 40% of patients are asymptomatic. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the decision came out of meetings of a White House coronavirus task force and is not due to any shortage of testing supplies.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased over the past 24 hours. Forty-one more people were hospitalized, but with deaths and discharges the net result is 354 people currently in hospitals -- 17 more than yesterday -- with 133 in intensive care, which is 12 more than yesterday.

Twenty-one percent of the state’s licensed beds are available, a drop from 25% yesterday but in line with the percentages we’ve been seeing for weeks now.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. County health department numbers may be different:

Wisconsin

  • Adams - 102 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
  • Ashland - 33 cases (1 death)
  • Barron - 362 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
  • Bayfield - 41 cases (1 death) (cases revised -1 by the state)
  • Brown - 5,143 cases (+69) (58 deaths) (+1)
  • Buffalo - 58 cases (+3) (2 deaths)
  • Burnett - 37 cases (+4) (1 death)
  • Calumet - 461 cases (+9) (2 deaths)
  • Chippewa - 312 cases (+8)
  • Clark – 234 cases (+4) (8 deaths)
  • Columbia - 334 case (+5) (2 deaths)
  • Crawford – 98 cases
  • Dane – 5,209 cases (+48) (39 deaths)
  • Dodge – 1,057 cases (+11) (5 deaths)
  • Door - 128 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
  • Douglas - 243 cases (+1)
  • Dunn - 159 cases (+4)
  • Eau Claire - 748 cases (+11) (6 deaths)
  • Florence - 23 cases (+1)
  • Fond du Lac - 1,010 cases (+41) (9 deaths)
  • Forest - 66 cases (4 deaths)
  • Grant - 426 cases (+3) (17 deaths) (+1)
  • Green - 256 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Green Lake - 87 cases
  • Iowa - 113 cases (+2)
  • Iron - 115 cases (+4) (1 death)
  • Jackson - 72 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Jefferson - 844 cases (+15) (6 deaths)
  • Juneau - 182 cases (+5) (1 death)
  • Kenosha - 2,912 cases (+18) (61 deaths)
  • Kewaunee - 154 cases (2 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)
  • La Crosse - 1,077 cases (+17) (1 death)
  • Lafayette - 184 cases
  • Langlade - 77 cases (2 deaths)
  • Lincoln - 76 cases (1 death)
  • Manitowoc - 478 cases (+10) (1 death)
  • Marathon - 748 cases (+10) (13 deaths)
  • Marinette - 574 cases (+4) (6 deaths)
  • Marquette - 85 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Menominee - 28 cases
  • Milwaukee – 23,514 (+118) (485 deaths) (+3)
  • Monroe - 271 cases (+4) (2 deaths)
  • Oconto - 391 cases (+15) (1 death)
  • Oneida - 199 cases (+1)
  • Outagamie - 1,646 cases (+40) (19 deaths)
  • Ozaukee - 870 cases (+4) (18 deaths)
  • Pepin - 47 cases
  • Pierce - 276 cases (5 deaths)
  • Polk - 164 cases (+5) (2 deaths)
  • Portage - 534 cases (+10) (1 death)
  • Price - 35 cases (+1)
  • Racine - 3,897 cases (+30) (86 deaths)
  • Richland - 44 cases (+2) (4 deaths)
  • Rock - 1,597 (+15) (26 deaths)
  • Rusk - 24 cases (1 death)
  • Sauk - 604 cases (+6) (3 deaths)
  • Sawyer - 150 cases (+3)
  • Shawano - 239 cases
  • Sheboygan - 980 cases (+18) (8 deaths)
  • St. Croix - 605 cases (+7) (7 deaths)
  • Taylor - 87 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
  • Trempealeau - 407 cases (+7) (2 deaths)
  • Vernon - 89 cases (+3)
  • Vilas - 95 cases
  • Walworth - 1,636 cases (+13) (26 deaths)
  • Washburn – 58 cases (+2)
  • Washington - 1,482 cases (+39) (27 deaths) (+1)
  • Waukesha - 5,353 cases (+67) (71 deaths)
  • Waupaca - 615 cases (+16) (17 deaths)
  • Waushara - 139 cases (+4) (1 death)
  • Winnebago - 1,402 cases (+19) (21 deaths)
  • Wood - 425 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

  • Alger - 16 cases
  • Baraga - 6 cases
  • Chippewa - 35 cases
  • Delta – 106 cases (3 deaths)
  • Dickinson – 60 cases (2 deaths)
  • Gogebic - 132 cases (1 death)
  • Houghton – 52 cases
  • Iron – 26 cases (1 death)
  • Keweenaw - 2 cases
  • Luce - 4 cases
  • Mackinac - 24 cases
  • Marquette - 201 cases (11 deaths)
  • Menominee - 203 cases
  • Ontonagon – 32 cases
  • Schoolcraft - 14 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to rouse
  • Bluish lips or face
  • The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

News

Evers doubles Guard deployment; Trump sending federal agents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Wednesday, Evers announced 500 members of the Guard are authorized to support local law enforcement.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Candy Corn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Candy Corn arrived at the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. He is a 4-year-old cat that is friendly and loves being around people, including kids, and even other cats and dogs.

Pets

Pet Project: Meet Candy Corn

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pet Project: Meet Candy Corn

Latest News

News

Human remains found in burned vehicle on Menominee Indian Reservation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The discovery was made on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Police were called to a report of an abandoned vehicle that had been burned.

Back To School

D.C. Everest Virtual Academy prepares for their first semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
While the D.C. Everest School District has had a virtual 6-12 option for some time, they knew with the upcoming school year, they needed to provide something for all ages.

News

Free COVID-19 testing event Wednesday in Taylor County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Taylor County Health Department and the Wisconsin National Guard are holding a free COVID-19 testing event today in Medford.

News

COVID-19 exposure at Clark County business

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Clark County Health Department has identified an Owen business as a COVID-19 exposure site.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

News

Case of basketball cards auctioned for $1.7 million

Updated: 17 hours ago