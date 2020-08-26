Free COVID-19 testing event Wednesday in Taylor County

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Health Department and the Wisconsin National Guard are holding a free COVID-19 testing event today in Medford.

The drive through testing event will run from 11 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Taylor County Fairgrounds in Medford. All tests will be performed by the Wisconsin National Guard. Anyone 5 years and older, with or without symptoms, can be tested. If you are showing symptoms, you are asked to self-isolate until you receive your test results.

Online registration is encouraged. To register, click here.

Test results are expected 36 to 48 hours after testing.

