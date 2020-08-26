Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing event Wednesday in Taylor County

Generic COVID-19 testing photo courtesy: U.S. Army / Miguel Pena
Generic COVID-19 testing photo courtesy: U.S. Army / Miguel Pena(MGN U.S. Army / Miguel Pena)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Health Department and the Wisconsin National Guard are holding a free COVID-19 testing event today in Medford.

The drive through testing event will run from 11 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Taylor County Fairgrounds in Medford. All tests will be performed by the Wisconsin National Guard. Anyone 5 years and older, with or without symptoms, can be tested. If you are showing symptoms, you are asked to self-isolate until you receive your test results.

Online registration is encouraged. To register, click here.

Test results are expected 36 to 48 hours after testing.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

D.C. Everest Virtual Academy prepares for their first semester

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
While the D.C. Everest School District has had a virtual 6-12 option for some time, they knew with the upcoming school year, they needed to provide something for all ages.

News

COVID-19 exposure at Clark County business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Clark County Health Department has identified an Owen business as a COVID-19 exposure site.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

News

Case of basketball cards auctioned for $1.7 million

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Cards auctioned for $1.7 million

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

The Button Project puts a face with the mask

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

The Button Project puts a face with the mask

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Randi Felch is teaming up with Be Amazing for The Button Project, showcasing people's faces.

News

Peyton’s Promise prepares for concert on the 400 block

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Peyton's Promise is putting on its annual charity concert on Wednesday, Aug. 26 to help raise money and food donations.

News

Schools spend millions on extra staffing, safety, technology and more as first day of school approaches

Updated: 16 hours ago
School districts across central Wisconsin and the state are spending millions in extra staffing, building safety, personal protective equipment, overtime--the list goes on.

News

Mid-State Technical College opens for students

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Tuesday was the second day of the semester for Mid-State Technical College. The faculty and students are happy to see some sort of normalcy set in.