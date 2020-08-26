First Alert Weather: Hot Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures will be the main issue for our Wednesday as much warmer than average temperatures look to stick around for today.

Afternoon temps will jump into the mid to upper 80s. It will likely feel like the low 90s outside today for many areas. Drink plenty of water if you plan on spending extended periods of time outdoors today. Also don’t forget the sunglasses as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies generally take over.

There is a chance to see a passing shower or storm tonight in the northwoods. Many models show that moving through again in the overnight hours, so the daytime will likely stay dry. There is just a small chance for an isolated shower north this afternoon. Most areas will not see it.

The best chance to see showers and storms still looks to be Thursday night and Friday. That paves the way for a fantastic weekend ahead!

