Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Hot Wednesday

Temperatures jump to the mid to upper 80s today.
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures will be the main issue for our Wednesday as much warmer than average temperatures look to stick around for today.

Afternoon temps will jump into the mid to upper 80s. It will likely feel like the low 90s outside today for many areas. Drink plenty of water if you plan on spending extended periods of time outdoors today. Also don’t forget the sunglasses as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies generally take over.

There is a chance to see a passing shower or storm tonight in the northwoods. Many models show that moving through again in the overnight hours, so the daytime will likely stay dry. There is just a small chance for an isolated shower north this afternoon. Most areas will not see it.

The best chance to see showers and storms still looks to be Thursday night and Friday. That paves the way for a fantastic weekend ahead!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Decent today, hot Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for an isolated shower or storm.

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

National

Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘Winter of the great divide’

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Farmers’ Almanac forecasts: “Cold and snowy in the north. Drought in the west. And everything crazy in between!”

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe storms early Tuesday morning

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall possible.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weather Update for Monday, August 24

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storms possible, warm & humid

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Some sun today, scattered storms north. More storm risks Monday night.

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
There will be some sun the next few days, along with scattered showers or storms.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers & storms possible this weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Scattered showers & storms are possible on Saturday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Continued warm, storms possible this weekend

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A good day to spend at the pool with a fair amount of sun. A chance of showers or storms late north.