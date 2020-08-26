Advertisement

DOJ releases new information on moments leading up to Jacob Blake shooting

Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting (OIS) in Kenosha, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Kenosha Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of 40th Street after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.

During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Jacob S. Blake, age 29. Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake, however the taser was not successful in stopping Mr. Blake. Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon. Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras, therefore the officers were not wearing body cameras.

The shooting officer, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, has been a law enforcement officer with Kenosha Police Department for seven years.

During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.

Law enforcement immediately provided medical aid to Mr. Blake. Flight for Life transported Mr. Blake to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Mr. Blake remains at the hospital.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation.

When DCI is the lead investigating agency of a shooting involving a law enforcement officer, DCI aims to provide a report of the incident to the prosecutor within 30 days. The prosecutor then reviews the report and makes a determination about what charges, if any, are appropriate. If the prosecutor determines there is no basis for prosecution of the law enforcement officer, DCI will thereafter make the report available to the public.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dozens of central Wisconsin law enforcement assist in Kenosha, Madison protests

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Naomi Kowles and Associated Press
More than two dozen law enforcement officials in northern and central Wisconsin have been sent to Kenosha to assist law enforcement

News

COVID-19 impacting jury trials in Marathon Co.

Updated: 40 minutes ago
COVID-19 impacting how jury trials are performed in Marathon Co.

News

What's happened during Rep. Tom Tiffany's first 100 days in office

Updated: 41 minutes ago
What's happened during Rep. Tom Tiffany's first 100 days in office

Back To School

Dietitian offers tips for successful school lunch at home

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
Some parents are playing the role of lunch lady for their kids this fall.

Latest News

News

Merrill bowling alley adding restaurant to help with lost revenue during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Merrill bowling alley adding restaurant to help with lost revenue during pandemic

News

Dozens of area law enforcement personnel helping during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dozens of area law enforcement personnel helping during unrest in Kenosha

Breaking

Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.

News

How parents can stay mentally healthy with a challenging school year ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
How parents can stay mentally healthy with a challenging school year ahead

News

Making sure your kids are getting proper nutrition while learning at home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Making sure your kids are getting proper nutrition while learning at home

News

Watch out for scammers trying to lure you into accepting COVID-19 relief money

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch out for scammers trying to lure you into accepting COVID-19 relief money