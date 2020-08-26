Deep Bench: How parents are impacted mentally by back-to-school changes and uncertainty

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no doubt that the shake-ups of COVID-19 with kids going back to school has kids stressed and has a profound impact to their mental health. But what about adults who are trying to juggle it all?

Dr. Brian Weiland, a psychologist at Behavioral Health Clinic joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to discuss the impact to parents. He said there’s nothing like the time we’re going through right now.

“How do we know how to navigate these waters at all as parents? And I think parents are being asked to wear multiple hats,” Weiland said. “We’re used to raising children with a support network. But now that parents are wearing all of these masks, it’s incredibly stressful.”

Weiland said there are ways for parents to make sure they’re taking care of themselves. The first is making it a habit to check in with yourself.

“There’s a lot to pay attention to outside of ourself and that’s where a lot of our focus goes as parents, but also make sure you’re looking in the mirror too.”

Others are to balance expectations and priorities, look for support,

“Making sure you’re getting a certain amount of sleep, meals at a certain time. Try to set a structure. It’s amazing how far that goes in these unpredictable times.”

Weiland added that self-care is not only important for parents, but it also reaches to their children. You’re better able to help your children through the uncertainty if you make sure you’re taking care of your mental health.

