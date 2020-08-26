Advertisement

Deep Bench: How parents are impacted mentally by back-to-school changes and uncertainty

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no doubt that the shake-ups of COVID-19 with kids going back to school has kids stressed and has a profound impact to their mental health. But what about adults who are trying to juggle it all?

Dr. Brian Weiland, a psychologist at Behavioral Health Clinic joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to discuss the impact to parents. He said there’s nothing like the time we’re going through right now.

“How do we know how to navigate these waters at all as parents? And I think parents are being asked to wear multiple hats,” Weiland said. “We’re used to raising children with a support network. But now that parents are wearing all of these masks, it’s incredibly stressful.”

Weiland said there are ways for parents to make sure they’re taking care of themselves. The first is making it a habit to check in with yourself.

“There’s a lot to pay attention to outside of ourself and that’s where a lot of our focus goes as parents, but also make sure you’re looking in the mirror too.”

Others are to balance expectations and priorities, look for support,

“Making sure you’re getting a certain amount of sleep, meals at a certain time. Try to set a structure. It’s amazing how far that goes in these unpredictable times.”

Weiland added that self-care is not only important for parents, but it also reaches to their children. You’re better able to help your children through the uncertainty if you make sure you’re taking care of your mental health.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Merrill bowling alley adding restaurant to help with lost revenue during pandemic

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Merrill bowling alley adding restaurant to help with lost revenue during pandemic

News

Dozens of area law enforcement personnel helping during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Dozens of area law enforcement personnel helping during unrest in Kenosha

Breaking

Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.

Deep Bench

Looking for COVID-19 relief money? BBB says beware of fake consultants

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
The Better Business Bureau warns of fake consultants looking to steal your money and information if you're searching for COVID-19 relief money.

Latest News

News

How parents can stay mentally healthy with a challenging school year ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
How parents can stay mentally healthy with a challenging school year ahead

News

Making sure your kids are getting proper nutrition while learning at home

Updated: 1 hour ago
Making sure your kids are getting proper nutrition while learning at home

News

Watch out for scammers trying to lure you into accepting COVID-19 relief money

Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch out for scammers trying to lure you into accepting COVID-19 relief money

News

City of Green Bay officially declares racism as public health crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
The City of Green Bay has officially declared racism as a public health crisis.

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

News

Hospitalizations, percent of positive coronavirus tests up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state reported 768 new cases, 6 more deaths, and 41 more hospitalizations