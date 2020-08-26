D.C. Everest Virtual Academy prepares for their first semester

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After only a month and a half of organizing, planning, and launching their new school, the D.C. Everest Virtual Academy is ready to serve all K-12 students who feel the virtual model best fits their learning style.

While the D.C. Everest School District has had a virtual 6-12 option for some time, they knew with the upcoming school year, they needed to provide something for all ages.

At this time school has 1,000 students enrolled. Kristine Gilmore the Superintendent of the D.C. Everest School District hopes that as time continues, even past the pandemic, families will take advantage of the online format.

“I think when we leave the pandemic hopefully sooner than later, we will find that we will have more Everest Virtual Academy options, this point forward. Do I think there will always be 1000 kids in it? I don’t know, time will tell,” Gilmore said.

Most students enrolled in EVA are coming from their brick and mortar schools.

The district has both their teachers, and those with the Wisconsin Virtual Network to thank for jumping on board, and making the school a reality.

“I think it’s a testament to the people who live in this community is, you know, when the going gets tough is, we get going and we call ourselves team DC for a reason. We’re all working together because we know it’s what our kids need,” Gilmore said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.