COVID-19 exposure at Clark County business

OWEN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department has identified an Owen business as a COVID-19 exposure site.

Through contact tracing and case investigations, the health department has confirmed numerous cases of COVID-19 from individuals who were at The Thirsty Squirrel in Owen on Saturday, August 15 and Saturday, August 22. The health department is encouraging anyone who was at The Thirsty Squirrel on those dates to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from their last visit. If you develop symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

According to a press release, management of The Thirsty Squirrel has been requiring staff to wear masks and taking necessary COVID-19 precautions. After each exposure date, The Thirsty Squirrel closed for a couple of days to conduct thorough cleaning and disinfecting. The business continues to work closely with the health department.

