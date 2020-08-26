Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.

The move comes after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game against the Orlando Magic after player protest over the Kenosha shooting.

The New York Post is reporting the teams are doing it in protest of the police shooting in Kenosha.

Can confirm that the #Reds and #Brewers have agreed not to play tonight out of protest of the police shooting in Kenosha. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 26, 2020

The Reds have agreed not to play as well. No forfeit situation. Both teams have agreed to sit out tonight’s game. https://t.co/BZJAg8GujJ — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.