Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.
The move comes after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game against the Orlando Magic after player protest over the Kenosha shooting.
The New York Post is reporting the teams are doing it in protest of the police shooting in Kenosha.
