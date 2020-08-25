Wisconsin man pleads not guilty in children’s deaths

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed his two young children.

Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Beyer of Manitowoc entered his plea Monday to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Beyer is charged in the stabbing deaths of 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer, whose bodies were discovered Feb. 17 in a Kaukauna duplex. A trial date was not set.

WLUK-TV reports the defense has asked for time to review evidence. On Monday, a judge also approved the release of the children’s bodies to their mother, who plans to have them cremated. Beyer and his attorney endorsed the decision.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.