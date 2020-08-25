Advertisement

Wisconsin man pleads not guilty in children’s deaths

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed his two young children.

Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Beyer of Manitowoc entered his plea Monday to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Beyer is charged in the stabbing deaths of 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer, whose bodies were discovered Feb. 17 in a Kaukauna duplex. A trial date was not set.

WLUK-TV reports the defense has asked for time to review evidence. On Monday, a judge also approved the release of the children’s bodies to their mother, who plans to have them cremated. Beyer and his attorney endorsed the decision.

