Wisconsin corn and soybean crops fairing well

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The combination of drier weather and storms across the Corn Belt dropped the good to excellent ratings of both the corn and soybean crops over the past week. Corn is now rated 64% good to excellent-a drop of 5 %--but still the 5th highest rating for corn this late in the season in the past 10 years. The biggest drops in condition came from Michigan where the drop was 11 points, Iowa, down 9 points, Nebraska off by 7 points and South Dakota corn falling by 6 rating points. But the corn continues to mature as 88% of the crop is now in the dough stage, 44% has dented and 5% is already mature, or safe from frost. The condition of the soybeans fell 3% from a week ago as it's now rated 69% good to excellent-the third highest rating for this time of the year in the past decade. Like corn, the progress of the beans is ahead of normal as 92% of the plants are setting pods and 4% of the plants are already dropping their leaves.

In Wisconsin, the condition of our corn and soybean crops also dropped a little but they're much better than most of the country, Corn is rated 81% good to excellent this week-down 3% from a week ago. This week's Crop Progress Report shows 80% of our corn is in the dough stage and 24% of the crop has dented-both ahead of normal. The soybean condition across the state also fell by 3% this week to 82% good to excellent with 93% of the plants setting pods with 7% of the plants turning colors. State farmers also report they have harvested 87% of their oats and 24% of the fall potatoes. Making hay is also ahead of last year as 87% of the third crop and 8% of the 4th crop have already been made. The hay crop is rated 76% good to excellent. But topsoil moisture is a concern as it's only rated 57% adequate to surplus, 28% short and 15% very short across the state this week.

President Trump is shoring up the Farmers to Families Food Box program. He recently said he was going to put another $1 billion in the program and extend it to the end of October. The original program was given $3 billion but in the first two rounds of the program that began in May, the program has distributed almost 71 million boxes of food to the needy across the country. Those boxes contain fresh produce, dairy products and meat and have been given to over 10,000 food banks to give away.

