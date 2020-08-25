Advertisement

Wisconsin corn and soybean crops fairing well

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The combination of drier weather and storms across the Corn Belt dropped the good to excellent ratings of both the corn and soybean crops over the past week. Corn is now rated 64% good to excellent-a drop of 5 %--but still the 5th highest rating for corn this late in the season in the past 10 years. The biggest drops in condition came from Michigan where the drop was 11 points, Iowa, down 9 points, Nebraska off by 7 points and South Dakota corn falling by 6 rating points. But the corn continues to mature as 88% of the crop is now in the dough stage, 44% has dented and 5% is already mature, or safe from frost. The condition of the soybeans fell 3% from a week ago as it's now rated 69% good to excellent-the third highest rating for this time of the year in the past decade. Like corn, the progress of the beans is ahead of normal as 92% of the plants are setting pods and 4% of the plants are already dropping their leaves.

In Wisconsin, the condition of our corn and soybean crops also dropped a little but they're much better than most of the country, Corn is rated 81% good to excellent this week-down 3% from a week ago. This week's Crop Progress Report shows 80% of our corn is in the dough stage and 24% of the crop has dented-both ahead of normal. The soybean condition across the state also fell by 3% this week to 82% good to excellent with 93% of the plants setting pods with 7% of the plants turning colors. State farmers also report they have harvested 87% of their oats and 24% of the fall potatoes. Making hay is also ahead of last year as 87% of the third crop and 8% of the 4th crop have already been made. The hay crop is rated 76% good to excellent. But topsoil moisture is a concern as it's only rated 57% adequate to surplus, 28% short and 15% very short across the state this week.

President Trump is shoring up the Farmers to Families Food Box program. He recently said he was going to put another $1 billion in the program and extend it to the end of October. The original program was given $3 billion but in the first two rounds of the program that began in May, the program has distributed almost 71 million boxes of food to the needy across the country. Those boxes contain fresh produce, dairy products and meat and have been given to over 10,000 food banks to give away.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

6 arrests in downtown Madison protests; windows shattered, numerous fires started

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dozens of protesters marched downtown Monday the night after the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

National

AP-NORC poll: Many in US shoring up finances amid downturn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The findings highlight the unique nature of the current crisis.

National

Asteroid to brush close to the Earth on the day before Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
As if 2020 wasn’t wild enough, NASA is now monitoring an asteroid that will come close to earth the day before the U.S. election.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Latest News

News

Wausau School Board votes 7-1 to proceed with fall sports

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Being patient with teachers

Updated: 10 hours ago

Back To School

Back to School: Teachers ask to keep criticism off social media

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Teachers ask parents not to criticize educators on social media as the school year begins.

News

Wausau School Board votes 7-1 to proceed with fall sports

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Wausau School District is moving forward with a fall sports season that follows. WIAA guidelines. The school board made that decision with a 7-1 vote tonight.

News

Gov. Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff for fallen Marine

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor a 19-year-old Marine from Oak Creek who died while on a training mission off the Southern California coast.

News

Police fire tear gas to disperse Kenosha protesters

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A person was hospitalized in serious condition following a shooting by officers about 5 p.m. Sunday as officers were responding to a “domestic incident,” the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release.