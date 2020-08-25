Wausau East head boys basketball coach Troy Pieper accepts head coaching job at Merrill

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East High School announced that Troy Pieper, the Lumberjacks boys basketball coach, has accepted the Merrill boys basketball coaching job.

Thank you @CoachPieper We wish you the best pic.twitter.com/tRpv6r9qtp — WausauEastBasketball (@WausauEastBBall) August 25, 2020

“I want to just thank EVERYONE in the Wausau East Family for accepting me and trusting me to lead the program,” said Pieper via a social media post.

Pieper takes over for Jake Schalow who stepped down at the beginning of August.

Pieper spent one season at Wausau East. He led the Lumberjacks to a 10-13 record. Pieper previously coached at Northland Pines.

