Wausau East head boys basketball coach Troy Pieper accepts head coaching job at Merrill

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East High School announced that Troy Pieper, the Lumberjacks boys basketball coach, has accepted the Merrill boys basketball coaching job.

“I want to just thank EVERYONE in the Wausau East Family for accepting me and trusting me to lead the program,” said Pieper via a social media post.

Pieper takes over for Jake Schalow who stepped down at the beginning of August.

Pieper spent one season at Wausau East. He led the Lumberjacks to a 10-13 record. Pieper previously coached at Northland Pines.

