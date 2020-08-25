Positive coronavirus tests in 59 counties, COVID-19 deaths in 10 counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services received fewer than 10,000 tests on Tuesday -- but still more than the previous two days combined.

The percentage of positive cases fell to 6.39% with 638 new cases out of the 9,987 tests.

Although the 14-day average is still pointing up, that’s a third straight drop in the percentage of positive results. There are now 71,492 people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Another 1.13 million tested negative. (The state only counts each patient once in these statistics.)

Positive tests came back in 59 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. See the county-by-county list below.

Thirteen more people died, bringing the death toll to 1,094. That’s still 1.5% of known cases. Two deaths were in Outagamie County and another death in Winnebago County were added to the state numbers. People also died of COVID-19 in Adams, Milwaukee (3), Pierce, Portage, Racine, St. Croix, Walworth and Waukesha counties.

Portage County reported its first COVID-19 death. There are now 18 counties that have not reported a death from the disease caused by the coronavirus. The state does not include in these figures deaths where COVID-19 is only a contributing factor to other causes on the death certificate.

Prevea CEO Dr. Ashok Rai addressed why coronavirus numbers are still going up weeks after the governor’s mask mandate. He told Action 2 News This Morning that it can take several weeks to see the effects of wearing masks, especially during a time when there are other factors leading to increases, such as school activities gearing up and outdoor gatherings.

“Obviously it takes a little time to get everybody to comply. So right about now, or in the next few weeks, hopefully we’ll start to see that effect of that downward trend in percent positivity of cases. That’s a metric to track to see if it’s working or not. Hopefully everybody is wearing them, and compliance has a lot to do with the success of that,” Rai said.

There are 7,385 cases still active (10.3% of all cases), meaning they’re within 30 days of testing positive or exhibiting symptoms, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation have not been medically documented. There are 62,995 patients (88.1%) who are recovered.

Thirty-seven people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, bringing the total to 5,610 people at any point for treatment. That’s 7.8% of cases.

The state reports 121 people in intensive care and a total 337 in hospitals for COVID-19 -- both of those figures are up from Monday. Another 133 patients in hospitals are suspected of having COVID-19 and waiting for test results.

The state’s 133 hospitals report 25% of beds are available, an improvement over Monday.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. County health department numbers may be different:

Wisconsin

Adams - 101 cases (+2) (3 deaths) (+1)

Ashland - 33 cases (+2) (1 death)

Barron - 359 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 42 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 5,074 cases (+105) (57 deaths)

Buffalo - 55 cases (+2 ) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 33 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 452 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 304 cases (+2)

Clark – 230 cases (8 deaths)

Columbia - 329 case (+3) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 98 cases (+2)

Dane – 5,161 cases (+44) (39 deaths)

Dodge – 1,046 cases (+12) (5 deaths)

Door - 127 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 242 cases (+1)

Dunn - 155 cases

Eau Claire - 737 cases (+9) (6 deaths)

Florence - 22 cases

Fond du Lac - 969 cases (+5) (9 deaths)

Forest - 66 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Grant - 423 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Green - 255 cases (+5) (1 death)

Green Lake - 87 cases (+4)

Iowa - 111 cases (+1)

Iron - 111 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 71 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 829 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Juneau - 177 cases (+4) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,894 cases (+20) (61 deaths)

Kewaunee - 155 cases (2 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

La Crosse - 1,060 cases (+13) (1 death)

Lafayette - 184 cases (+2)

Langlade - 77 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 76 cases (1 death)

Manitowoc - 468 cases (+11) (1 death)

Marathon - 738 cases (+5) (13 deaths)

Marinette - 570 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Marquette - 83 cases (+1) (1 death)

Menominee - 28 cases

Milwaukee – 23,396 (+115) (482 deaths) (+3)

Monroe - 267 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 376 cases (+4) (1 death)

Oneida - 198 cases (+5)

Outagamie - 1,606 cases (+30) (19 deaths) (+2)

Ozaukee - 866 cases (+13) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 47 cases

Pierce - 276 cases (+5) (5 deaths) (+1)

Polk - 159 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Portage - 524 cases (+12) (1 death) (+1)

Price - 34 cases (+1)

Racine - 3,867 cases (+27) (86 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 42 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,582 (+11) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 24 cases (+1) (1 death)

Sauk - 598 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 147 cases (+4)

Shawano - 239 cases (+5)

Sheboygan - 962 cases (+23) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 598 cases (+1) (7 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 85 cases (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 400 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 86 cases

Vilas - 95 cases (+2)

Walworth - 1,623 cases (+19) (26 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 56 cases

Washington - 1,482 cases (+22) (26 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,286 cases (+19) (71 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 599 cases (+6) (17 deaths)

Waushara - 135 cases (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,383 cases (+12) (21 deaths) (+1)

Wood - 421 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 35 cases (+1)

Delta – 106 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 60 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 132 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 52 cases (+2)

Iron – 26 cases (+1) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 4 cases

Mackinac - 24 cases

Marquette - 201 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 203 cases (+4)

Ontonagon – 32 cases

Schoolcraft - 14 cases

