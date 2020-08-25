Schools spend millions on extra staffing, safety, technology and more as first day of school approaches

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts across central Wisconsin and the state are spending millions in extra staffing, building safety, personal protective equipment, overtime--the list goes on. Now with just days left for many districts, COVID-19 related expenses far outpace federal funding toward schools through the CARES act.

In D.C. Everest School District, staff are putting the final touches on classrooms, many of which are replete with desk Plexiglas dividers, more space between desks--and thousands of masks ready for as many students. The district has allocated about $2 million alone just to their new all-virtual schooling option, which now has almost 1,000 enrollments out of a roughly 6,000-student body. There’s a quarter million in curriculum costs, more in extra staffing to accommodate both smaller class sizes and virtual schooling, and thousands more spent in protective measures like masks and sanitizer.

Most of that money has been reshuffled inside of the school’s 2020-2021 budget, with room made through early retirements and saved expenses from the last school year’s final quarter. With about a half-million in CARES act funding, it’s been sent largely to building safety measures.

“We’re gonna use it for PPE, a little bit for that curriculum and some of those supplements for the Everest Virtual Academy,” assistant superintendent of business Matt Spets explained. “It’s a blend of those kinds of investments.”

For D.C. Everest and farther south in the slightly larger Stevens Point School District, CARES Act funding is only a small piece of the pandemic-related expenses puzzle. Getting about $700,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds (one of two funding channels inside the CARES Act), SPSD director of business services Thomas Owen says it’s all been apportioned.

“We’ve gone beyond that,” he noted. In addition to similar safety costs as D.C.E., the district has racked up overtime costs in cleaning personnel and staff as they prep for the school year, as well as professional development for staff--a need for many districts going into a year where their training may not fully equip them for the challenges ahead.

Looking farther down the road, Owen says they’ll deal with changes as they come. But one thing he isn’t necessarily planning for is more federal aid, after the initial $158 million in Cares Act ESSER funds sent to schools across Wisconsin.

“One’s always hopeful,” he said. “But I’ve been doing this long enough to know I’ll just wait till I actually see it.”

For teachers, frequently dipping into their own pockets to cover needs and expenses for their classrooms, those expenses are expected to rise in some ways as well.

“Many staff members--I was in a message chain that was going out between a couple of elementary schools--where teachers are buying face shields, out of their own pocket,” Schuyler Pietz noted. The Vice President of the Stevens Point Area Education Association, she’s also a K-6 general music teacher at Madison Elementary. “I’ve already personally bought a week’s worth of masks.”

“I think [expenses will be] a little bit more,” Alicia Skarsten said, a 7th grade Social Studies teacher at PJ Jacobs Junior High. “I believe [the district] is going to be supplying some kind of cleaner in our classroom to wipe down our desks; I will likely be buying my own Lysol and, you know, dust cleaner and that kind of thing.”

