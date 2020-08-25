6 arrests in downtown Madison protests; windows shattered, numerous fires started

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say that numerous dumpster and trash fires were started Monday night during a downtown Madison protest after the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha. Six individuals were arrested by police.

According to an MPD incident report, windows were broken and multiple businesses in the State Street area were looted throughout the night

Police say members from the crowd poured what they believe to be gasoline inside an unidentified business and attempted to start it on fire.

Madison police say as many as 500 people gathered throughout the night. The crowd allegedly threw rocks and bottles at officers. An incident report indicated chemical agents were used in response.

Demonstrators started at the Capitol steps early in the evening and began marching up and down State Street.

Police say protesters began the night by “blocking traffic several times but otherwise causing no issues.”

Early in the night, a Madison Police Dept. spokesperson told NBC15 News they were monitoring the situation. He added that officers were close by, but they were trying to give the protesters some space.

Protests tonight in Madison began on the Capitol Square and the group of about 50-70 now marching down State Street towards the 100 block @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/Mu2W6Dhola — George Balekji 😷 (@GeorgeBalekji) August 25, 2020

As protesters marched, owners and employees of some downtown businesses were downtown as well, but for a different reason.

They were seen boarding up their windows and doors as a precaution.

One business owner told NBC15 News he “was preparing for the worst.”

STATE STREET: Madison businesses are boarding up their windows and doors tonight. Owners tell me they’re “preparing for the worst.”



About 60 protesters are marching right now down State Street. pic.twitter.com/GR2kgcz1Qb — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) August 25, 2020

The protesters said they expected the protest to remain peaceful and that they were there because they are tired of the injustice in the black community and police brutality.

“I’m disappointed because it’s just like you guys complain about us protesting but then do the stuff that makes us protest,” Da’Jadae Riddle, a Madison local protesting in downtown, said. “What do you think is going to happen? Obviously we’re going to keep protesting. We’re tired of it. Especially it happening in Wisconsin now, I don’t feel safe so obviously I’m gonna protest for it.”

Riddle said she would not be participating in any violence at the demonstration Monday night, but said she wouldn’t be surprised if other protesters did.

Protester Nicholas Emanuel of Madison, shared his advice for police.

“If you are a police officer and you are good, stop coming into the job so scared. Learn about your f****ing community, learn what’s right and what’s wrong. And if you’re a good cop you need to arrest all the bad cops and you need to call that out because that’s not okay,” he said.

Emanuel said the protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement have always championed peaceful demonstrations. He said the purpose of the protests Monday night is a peaceful resolution.

