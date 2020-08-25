Advertisement

Peyton’s Promise prepares for concert on the 400 block

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Peyton's Promise is putting on its annual charity concert on Wednesday, Aug. 26 to help raise money and food donations.

The pandemic has put people’s lives on hold in 2020, but Peyton’s Promise is taking safety steps and is asking people to come down to the 400 block in downtown Wausau for some music and to donate for a good cause.

“I really believe in my heart of hearts that we can do this in a safe way that also raises awareness about the problem of hunger in our area,” Executive Director of Peyton’s Promise Teena Medick said.

The Peyton’s Promise event is typically the final concert of the summer in Wausau, but now it’s the first and only one.

“We are having a concert on the square and we are collecting food donations, anything that the community is willing to give, we’re super excited,” Peyton’s Promise Vice President of Leadership Danni Langseth said.

The Wausau events concerts on the square were all canceled for this year, but Peyton’s Promise free “All-Stars under the Stars” concert has the green light and is featuring the band, Hide.

"Those people that are in need are still in need, so having this event really provides us with an outlet to get all of those donations and collection for supporting those people," Langseth said.

With COVID-19 concerns in mind, Peyton's Promise wants everyone to wear a mask and to closely follow social distancing guidelines.

They also will have masks and hand sanitizer available at their Peyton’s Promise van, which is where all of the donations will be placed.

Kids will be going around and collecting donations from people whether it’s money or perishable food items.

"Our pantries would not be able to succeed without the generosity of our community and how they rally behind them to provide food for those in need," Medick said.

There will also be food trucks on-site for concert-goers to grab some concession food, but people are also encouraged to pack a picnic.

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 400 block. Cereal, rice, mac and cheese and canned goods are the best items to donate.

Peyton’s Promise plans to put the money raised at the concert towards helping more than 50 food pantries.

