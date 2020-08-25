Pacelli Catholic Schools start fall semester

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -

Pacelli Catholic Schools began their fall semester Tuesday morning.

While a lot of physical changes have been made to the school, the district feels confident that meeting in person is the best way to improve their student’s education and mental health.

The president of the school system Cindy Weber says among the pandemic, the Pacelli is looking to create a caring and positive environment to reduce anxiety and stress levels for all.

“We will get through this if we all work together as a team and take precautions when able,” Weber said.

Big changes made this year include Extensive signage throughout the buildings including at all entrances and Markings on the floors showing 6-foot spacing.

Small class sizes have allowed desks in classrooms to be rearranged to allow for 6-foot separation. Plexiglas dividers are being utilized in classrooms and school offices.

Visitors and volunteers will be limited within buildings.

All children will be kept in smaller cohorts with reduced interaction between groups of kids. Schedules have been rearranged to reduce the need for movement in the buildings. Lunchtime and recess have been broken into smaller groups. Lunch will be packaged in “to-go boxes” versus the traditional lunch line.

Water bubblers have been turned off and only bottle fillers may be used.

Masks are required although teachers will work with students to take them outside and have masks breaks as often as needed.

Classrooms will be fogged each evening and during the day desks will be wiped down in the high school and in other grades where children are moving from space to space. Bathrooms and high touchpoints will be cleaned more frequently.

The school is also working to install ionization systems in classrooms pending funding resources and product and installation availability.

While the school is confident about their in-person plan they say students will be able to flow back and forth between virtual instruction and in-person as needed.

