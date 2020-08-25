Advertisement

No fans in stadium for Packers-Vikings game

The Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance
(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance.

With current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines specifying an indoor venue capacity of 250 people, officials from the Vikings, the state, U.S. Bank Stadium, the NFL and the city of Minneapolis were unable to establish a prudent way to open the gates to the public for now.

The Vikings will host Green Bay on Sept. 13 and Tennessee on Sept. 27 with the 66,000 seats empty. Over the ensuing five weeks, Minnesota plays at home only once, on Oct. 18 against Atlanta.

In a statement, the Vikings said: “We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide fan access with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff members and the broader community. Ultimately, public health is our top priority.”

NFC North rivals Green Bay and Detroit have announced their first two home games will be played without fans. Chicago also will start the season without spectators but has not specified for how many games.

