Mid-State Technical College opens for students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday was the second day of the semester for Mid-State Technical College. The faculty and students are happy to see some sort of normalcy set in.

”We’re just excited to have students back on campus and have that semester start buzz,” Chris Severson, the executive dean of education services, said.

So far, he says classes are going well and according to plan.

“Our theme right now is for our students to experience choice,” Severson explained

Students can choose two options- in-person classes with precautions, or virtual options where classes allow.

“Any class that we can deliver with technology, we want to do that,” Severson added.

They are able to provide technology to students who don’t have access to that proper technology.

But students I spoke with said they preferred in-person classes to the virtual option.

”Some of my classes are available virtually, but I like it more hands-on and in person.,” Thomg Thao, a student, said.

“It’s a little different but they’re taking the precautions to do it,” Matt Thrun, another student, said.

These precautions include wearing a mask inside the building, holding smaller class sizes for social distancing, and a deep clean of each classroom regularly.

Even with the precautions, students say the learning experience is similar

“The instructor is still teaching. And as long as you are attending class, it’s been about the same,” Thao explained.

Though the worry that a COVID outbreak could end in-person classes

“[there’s] A feeling in the back in the back of everyone’s mind of going back to class, or going online,” Thrun said.

Although Mid-State says they will always continue to serve the students education

“We’re excited to provide what we do best- and that’s teaching and learning,” Severson said.

